Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ShapesCChartObjectRectangle 

CChartObjectRectangle

La clase CChartObjectRectangle facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Rectángulo".

Descripción

Declaración

   class CChartObjectRectangle : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectRectangle

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Rectángulo"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Ver también

