CChartObjectEllipse

La clase CChartObjectEllipse facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Elipse".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectEllipse proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Elipse".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectEllipse : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectEllipse

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Elipse"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

