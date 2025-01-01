DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosFibonacci ToolsCChartObjectFiboFan 

CChartObjectFiboFan

La clase CChartObjectFiboFan facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Abanico de Fibonacci".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectFiboFan proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Abanico de Fibonacci".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectFiboFan : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectFiboFan

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Abanico de Fibonacci"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos