Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosFerramentas FibonacciCChartObjectFiboFan 

CChartObjectFiboFan

CChartObjectFiboFan é uma classe para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Fibonacci Fan".

Descrição

Classe CChartObjectFiboFan fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Fibonacci Fan".

Declaração

   class CChartObjectFiboFan : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectFiboFan

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Cria o objeto gráfico "Fibonacci Fan"

Entrada/saída

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificação

Veja também

Tipos de objeto, Objetos gráfico