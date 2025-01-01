DocumentaciónSecciones
CChartObjectFiboExpansion

La clase CChartObjectFiboExpansion facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Expansión de Fibonacci".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectFiboExpansion proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Expansión de Fibonacci".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboExpansion

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Expansión de Fibonacci"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos