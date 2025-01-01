DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardObjets GraphiquesOutils de FibonacciCChartObjectFiboExpansion 

CChartObjectFiboExpansion

La classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion permet un accès simplifié aux propriétés de l'objet graphique "Expansion de Fibonacci".

Description

La classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion fournit un accès aux propriétés de l'objet "Expansion de Fibonacci".

Déclaration

   class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend

Titre

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboExpansion

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée un objet graphique de type "Expansion de Fibonacci"

Entrée/Sortie

 

virtual Type

Méthode virtuelle d'identification

