CChartObjectFiboExpansion
La classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion permet un accès simplifié aux propriétés de l'objet graphique "Expansion de Fibonacci".
Description
La classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion fournit un accès aux propriétés de l'objet "Expansion de Fibonacci".
Déclaration
class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend
Titre
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>
Hiérarchie d'héritage
CChartObjectFiboExpansion
Méthodes de Classe
Création
Crée un objet graphique de type "Expansion de Fibonacci"
Entrée/Sortie
virtual Type
Méthode virtuelle d'identification
Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Méthodes héritées de la classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
Méthodes héritées de la classe CChartObjectTrend
