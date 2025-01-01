DocumentaçãoSeções
CChartObjectFiboExpansion

CChartObjectFiboExpansion é uma classe para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico"Fibonacci Expansion".

Descrição

Classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto gráfico"Fibonacci Expansion".

Declaração

   class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboExpansion

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Cria o objeto gráfico "Fibonacci Expansão"

Entrada/saída

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificação

