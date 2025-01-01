DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiFibonacci ToolsCChartObjectFiboExpansion 

CChartObjectFiboExpansion

CChartObjectFiboExpansion è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Fibonacci Expansion".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectFiboExpansion fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Fibonacci Expension".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboExpansion

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Fibonacci Expansion"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

Vedi anche

Tipi di oggetti, Oggetti grafici