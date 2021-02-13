Perfect Entry Spotter Srf Amaf

Perfect Entry Spotter Indicator with Alert is based on a combination of Support Resistance, Fractals, Alligator and Moving Average indicators, based on an intense research.

It has alert included with option to enable/disable it.

You can trade based on it with high accuracy.

Recommended trading rules:

1. Buy - Wait for the Lime arrow to appear and trade in the direction of the trend (trend going up).

2. Sell - Wait for the Red arrow to appear and trade in the direction of the trend (trend going down).

3. Best take profit target is 99 points from the entry point. You can set trailing stop at 99 points or move stop loss at entry when reached.

4. Set stop loss under the closest X sign. Find the closest Magenta X Sign when Buying or the closest Aqua X Sign when Selling. If the stop loss is too high, do not risk more than 2.5 * Take profit (250 points).

5. Best timeframes: 1H or upper! It works on lower timeframes too but, I recommend using lower TP and SL targets.

6. Best pairs: You can trade any pair, but I recommend using the major pairs - EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD), then, you can set your TP to 999 points, 10 times than normal.

6. Do not trade during the start of the Asian Session - first hour of the session! Very high spread! Use broker with low spreads!

7. Best settings: The best settings are already done, no need to set anything, just follow and trade!

The indicator can give very good results if recommended rules are applied.

Waiting for your feedback. Telegram: @mrvaly

Happy trading!