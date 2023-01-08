



Black Bird EA is based on Hedging Strategy proceeds an advanced algorithm.

Black Bird EA is an advanced Scalp trading system that uses smart algorithms to make the quickest entry into market. It uses fixed/dynamic take-profit based on the market state at the time of entry, and has a variety of exit modes.

The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis, Take profit systems, manage security risk, managing drawdown.



Recommendations:



The minimum balance is $10,000 for lot 0,01

Pair: Any Pair

Time Frame: Any Time Frame

The default setting is for BTCUSD and Gold



