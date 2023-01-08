Black Bird

Only for those who know the character of Martingale (Martingale Lover).

This EA is very good for those who are concerned about REBATE generators.


Black Bird EA is based on Hedging Strategy proceeds  an advanced algorithm.

Black Bird  EA  is an advanced Scalp trading system that uses smart algorithms to make the quickest entry into market. It uses fixed/dynamic take-profit based on the market state at the time of entry, and has a variety of exit modes.
The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis, Take profit systems, manage security risk, managing drawdown.

Recommendations:

  • The minimum balance is $10,000 for lot 0,01
  • Pair: Any Pair
  • Time Frame: Any Time Frame
The default setting is for BTCUSD and Gold


By using this EA, you must have "proper" capital.


Don't run 24/7  the Martingale EA  without stopping/resting and starting over when your daily/weekly/monthly profit goal is achieved, otherwise will blow your capital.

Black Bird EA default setting needs a minimum of $10,000 for start lot 0.01 and needs to stop or rest as mentioned above, even the backtest with 99,9% quality result is safe to run continuously for one year (Dec 27, 2021 - Dec 24, 2022). Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future, because the market is volatile all the time



*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


Good Luck.

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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
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Ilya Fomin
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Marek Kvarda
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Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
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Valeri Balachnin
Experts
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