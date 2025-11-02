AanIsnaini Signal Matrix

Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance.

It combines signals from Price Action, Support–Resistance, and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a confidence score showing how strongly the market aligns in a specific direction — Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Matrix: view synchronized signals from M1 to W1 instantly.

  • Confidence Engine: weighted calculation of technical confluence (direction strength %).

  • Trend Direction Detection: visual color codes for Bullish / Bearish / Neutral bias.

  • Price Action Filter: candle behavior and momentum recognition to refine direction.

  • Support–Resistance Check: detects reaction zones that confirm or weaken signals.

  • Scoring System: each condition contributes to an overall confidence percentage (0–100%).

  • Compact Dashboard: minimal yet highly informative bar layout for clean charting.

  • Optimized Performance: lightweight execution with cached calculations.

  • Customizable Style: switch between minimalist and extended display modes.

How It Helps You

  • Instantly identify whether bias is Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral across multiple TFs.

  • Use the confidence % to gauge signal reliability before entering a trade.

  • Confirm confluence between indicators and timeframes.

  • Filter your manual or EA entries with stronger directional confidence.

  • Suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and system developers alike.

Simplicity Meets Depth

Unlike conventional signal bars, AanIsnaini Signal Matrix doesn’t just color boxes — it scores them.
The confidence percentage quantifies the overall alignment of multiple analytical layers, giving you a clear sense of direction strength rather than guesswork.

Usage Tips

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.

  2. Observe color alignment (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral) across the TF bars.

  3. Higher confidence % = stronger directional agreement.

  4. Combine with your trading logic or other confirmations for best results.

Compatibility

  • Works with any instrument (Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices).

  • Fully compatible with MT4.

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is designed as a free analytical companion for traders who value structured, objective insight into market direction.

See the bigger picture — and trade with measured confidence.


