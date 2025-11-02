AanIsnaini Signal Matrix

Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance.

It combines signals from Price Action, Support–Resistance, and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a confidence score showing how strongly the market aligns in a specific direction — Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Matrix: view synchronized signals from M1 to W1 instantly.

Confidence Engine: weighted calculation of technical confluence (direction strength %).

Trend Direction Detection: visual color codes for Bullish / Bearish / Neutral bias.

Price Action Filter: candle behavior and momentum recognition to refine direction.

Support–Resistance Check: detects reaction zones that confirm or weaken signals.

Scoring System: each condition contributes to an overall confidence percentage (0–100%).

Compact Dashboard: minimal yet highly informative bar layout for clean charting.

Optimized Performance: lightweight execution with cached calculations.

Customizable Style: switch between minimalist and extended display modes.

How It Helps You

Instantly identify whether bias is Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral across multiple TFs.

Use the confidence % to gauge signal reliability before entering a trade.

Confirm confluence between indicators and timeframes.

Filter your manual or EA entries with stronger directional confidence.

Suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and system developers alike.

Simplicity Meets Depth

Unlike conventional signal bars, AanIsnaini Signal Matrix doesn’t just color boxes — it scores them.

The confidence percentage quantifies the overall alignment of multiple analytical layers, giving you a clear sense of direction strength rather than guesswork.

Usage Tips

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. Observe color alignment (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral) across the TF bars. Higher confidence % = stronger directional agreement. Combine with your trading logic or other confirmations for best results.

Compatibility

Works with any instrument (Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices).

Fully compatible with MT4.

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is designed as a free analytical companion for traders who value structured, objective insight into market direction.

See the bigger picture — and trade with measured confidence.