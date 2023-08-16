My Btcusd Grid

4.31

MyBTCUSD GRID EA is FREE Version of BTCUSD GRID EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513

MyBTCUSD GRID EA is an automated program designed to use the grid trading strategy

(as of July 21, 2025, 10,000+ downloads since released)

MyBTCUSD GRID EA is highly useful for beginners and experienced traders alike. While there are other types of trading bots you can use, the logical nature of the grid trading strategy makes it easy for crypto grid trading bots to perform automated trading without issues. MyBTCUSD GRID EA is the overall best platform to use if you're looking to try out a grid trading bot.


MyBTCUSD GRID EA is highly effective for the cryptocurrency industry because of its ability to perform automated trading at ideal price points even when currencies are volatile.
 
The main purpose of this automated trading strategy is to make numerous buy and sell orders at preset price movements within EA. This particular strategy is easy to automate and is thus commonly used for crypto trading. If used correctly, the grid trading strategy allows one to make money when an asset’s price changes. The grid trading strategy has proven to be the most effective. Because of the volatility of cryptocurrency prices.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommendations:

  • The minimum balance recommendation is $1,000 for lot 0,01
  • The default setting is well tested.
  • Time Frame: M5
  • Time Trading: 24/7

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future,  because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.


*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



Good Luck.


Warning: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762986

https://tinyurl.com/n1c30n3

Reviews 19
Nezo Eliot
708
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.09 02:30 
 

This EA performs amazingly on BTCUSD with the right M30 setup. Consistent profits. Thanks to the developer.

Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2025.09.03 23:33 
 

thank you. keep testing on a demo account

Ff545683
16
Ff545683 2025.07.19 08:43 
 

效果尚可，浮亏小，盈利稳定，值得信赖

Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
LoneWolf Mt4
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.75 (4)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера;
FREE
Mrinmoy BISWAS
34
Mrinmoy BISWAS 2025.07.26 14:45 
 

Thank you, Great EA! Works smoothly and efficiently. Highly recommend for automation needs.

8888367
14
8888367 2025.07.16 09:04 
 

Bot utile anche se si fanno pochi soldi ma comunque è sempre guadagno

[Deleted] 2025.06.23 03:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mathieu Spiess
98
Mathieu Spiess 2025.06.14 18:48 
 

Mes différents Back tests non pas donnés de bons résultats. Je préfère ne pas prendre de risques.

Joseph Peng Leong Choy
245
Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2024.08.04 09:16 
 

I am not sure what is going on but theres defnitely something fishy. the profit number does not change by much. 10 pips on another trade is maybe 1 pip for it. have tested on various crypto's and confirmed its the EA, not my system.

Abraham Amine
58
Abraham Amine 2024.07.31 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
594
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2024.06.24 11:29 
 

tried ea on a spare real account with $20 left over from other trading; just to test ; as used averaging ea;s before. doubled account to $40 in 2 trading days. i know how these ea;s work ;good profits until trend reverses and drawdown wipes out account .but this ea is different in 2 ways. trades with trend. opens trades with reasonable gaps between trades.the ea itself as best interface on mt4 have ever seen.so know a lot of expertise has going in to creating ea. never seen a picture on mt4 screen.!! the real test will be how it handles drawdown.i like to cut losses and start again but every one has different ideas.

Giovanni Burn
100
Giovanni Burn 2024.06.14 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benito Simonetti
39
Benito Simonetti 2024.05.16 00:37 
 

Non ho avuto bisogno del supporto quindi non posso votarlo, ma il bot fa il suo lavoro egregiamente

Domenico Argentiero
321
Domenico Argentiero 2024.04.27 13:20 
 

Ottimo EA , la versione demo lavora molto bene , anche se poco , consigliatissimo !!!

equinodermo
40
equinodermo 2024.04.02 15:20 
 

Lo puse a funcionar co los parametros prederteminados, abrio varios buy y hubo una bajada importante y hay se quedo colgado varios dias a ver si el precio retornaba sin hacer nada mas.

mumeeza98
268
mumeeza98 2024.03.01 17:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dansker
34
dansker 2024.01.28 16:47 
 

Merci pour le partage. Marche très bien pour le moment

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
11900
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:15 
 

Excelente

Natali Vandros
602
Natali Vandros 2023.11.18 13:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
41592
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.11.18 13:49
thank you. keep testing on a demo account for more months ahead, before using a real account.... good luck
