TAwES

Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES)

This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto)


- This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE
- If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately.
- This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted
- This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.


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Utilities
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vladimir zulure
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vladimir zulure 2022.07.21 04:21 
 

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