MyVolume Profile Scalper FV

4

FREE Version of  MyVolume Profile Scalper EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661

Recommended currency pairs:

ETHUSD

GOLD/XAUUSD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

GBPUSD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

ETHUSD

BTCUSD

US30 CASH


Timeframe: working for all time frames


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future,  because the market is volatile all the time. 

--> Do the forward test using a demo account for months before using a real account. 

--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.


*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



Good Luck.


Reviews 8
And B
110
And B 2026.02.08 04:22 
 

The Best Logic. Thx Ahmad

IATradingScalping
2804
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:04 
 

Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos

Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
227
Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2024.04.11 03:41 
 

nice robot, thank you

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And B
110
And B 2026.02.08 04:22 
 

The Best Logic. Thx Ahmad

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:43 
 

Nice tool however i tested already better ones before .Thanks for the effort !

Chaise Taylor
245
Chaise Taylor 2024.07.26 06:26 
 

Despite positive back testing this EA emptied my live account in 48 hours. It does not seem to be able to tell the trend and instead it keeps doubling down on a loosing position.

matvei4475
16
matvei4475 2024.06.30 21:39 
 

Is trading with this advisor limited by time or can it work indefinitely? Ahmad, if it’s not difficult, please post the set-file with conservative settings?

[Deleted] 2024.06.23 15:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Afri Rinaldi Prakoso
227
Afri Rinaldi Prakoso 2024.04.11 03:41 
 

nice robot, thank you

IATradingScalping
2804
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:04 
 

Gracias por crear éste EA, recomiendo operar con precaución, hacer primero pruebas de backtesting. Sigo haciendo pruebas, Saludos

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
46025
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2024.03.09 07:16
Thank you for taking the time to try this EA,...
I suggest you try and learn more about this EA by using a Demo account for several months. Look for the right setup for you. The default setup is not the best, and all time frames are scanned (I recommend only large TFs so they are not aggressive), as well as TP/SL settings, lot size, martingale, etc... look for one that suits you... good luck
patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2024.03.06 08:29 
 

This is basically a very agressive Martingale trader. As such it works fine... as they all do.... but it IS very agressive. So... Becareful your LS and your TF. On testing it went from 0 to -400 in 5 seconds on M1. So suggest higher TF and account protection. 4/5 stars because this does work and does generate profit. Minus one star as you will blow up your account one day!

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
46025
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2024.03.07 22:37
Thank you, the default setting is martingale enable, and scanning all TF for the volume profile. For more calm, use high TF for the volume profile to be scanning, disable martingale by setting the lot to multiply to 1, set grid size/distance longer, set the grid size/distance multiplier, set max order (set to 0 if you want only single-shot order). also utilize the stop loss as well for conservatives... good luck
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