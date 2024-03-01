MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
- Experts
-
Ahmad Aan Isnain ShofwanAbout Me – Ahmad Aan Isnaini
“I don’t code to sell. I code to survive.”
In a marketplace flooded with rented hype and quick-profit illusions, I chose a different path:
Resilience over glamour. Discipline over noise.
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 18 June 2024
FREE Version of MyVolume Profile Scalper EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661
Recommended currency pairs:
ETHUSD
GOLD/XAUUSD
AUDCAD
AUDCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
AUDUSD
CADCHF
CADJPY
CHFJPY
EURAUD
EURCAD
EURCHF
EURGBP
EURJPY
EURNZD
EURUSD
GBPAUD
GBPCAD
GBPCHF
GBPJPY
GBPNZD
GBPUSD
NZDCAD
NZDCHF
NZDJPY
NZDUSD
USDCAD
USDCHF
USDJPY
ETHUSD
BTCUSD
US30 CASH
Timeframe: working for all time frames
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--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.
--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future, because the market is volatile all the time.
--> Do the forward test using a demo account for months before using a real account.
--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.
*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Good Luck.
The Best Logic. Thx Ahmad