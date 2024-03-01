MyVolume Profile Scalper FV

FREE Version of MyVolume Profile Scalper EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661

Recommended currency pairs:

ETHUSD

GOLD/XAUUSD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

GBPUSD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

ETHUSD

BTCUSD

US30 CASH





Timeframe: working for all time frames





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--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future, because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Do the forward test using a demo account for months before using a real account.

--> Don't be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.





*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.









Good Luck.



