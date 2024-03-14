Miliarto Ultimate

an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish. 

Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator.

The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame.

The EA have :

- Take Profit and Stop Loss in Money
- Martingale setup. If do not want to use martingale then set multiplier value: 1.0
- If Martingale enabled: Select martingale logic by pips or next candle, distance martingale by order opened,  Maximum martingale order
- two methods for enter the market (using Moving average or Double Bollinger
- Dynamic Setup of Moving Average (period, method, price)
- Double Bollinger band setup to select scanning the Timeframe to be use.
- Time filter

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By Default setting, the Recommendation: 

- Timeframe: H1 (working for all time frames, but re-calculate and test your target TP/SL in order avoid bad DD)
- Pair: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (work for any pair, but please learn about pair character).
- Market Session: Asia - London (till 1 hour before NY session open). not recommended to run 24/7 , please learn about market session character for each pair.
- News event(high impact): please stop and clear all DD at least 30 minutes before news with high impact. re-start the EA after 1 candle (1H) closed after news. 

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Setup For BTCUSD ($10,000) setting:
- Lot: 0.02
- TP in Money: 10
- SL in Money: 5
- Minimum Grid: 11000
- Multiplier Martingale: 1.3

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--> Plan the Trade and Trade the Plan. If market reacts differently, Make a new plan and trade the new plan.

--> Past performance does not guarantee the same results in the future,  because the market is volatile all the time.

--> Don"t be greedy,...The riskiest thing you can get is do greedy.


Good Luck.


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Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
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Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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