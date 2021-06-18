Harvester88

Harvester 88


The main advantages of Harvester88 EA

EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool.

1. Fully automatic trading 24/5.
2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50.
3. Always use stop loss to control risk.
4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits.
5. Ability to set transaction time.
6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode

EA requirements
In order to use this EA to profit, you need to meet the following requirements:
1. A good broker with low slippage (preferably no slippage) (exness is recommended).
2. Low spreads (spreads below 15 points).
3. Low stop loss level (stop loss level is 0).
4. The VPS/host delay must be below 10ms (MQL5 host is recommended).
5. Please use this EA on GBPUSD, RUEUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, AUDJPY M1, M5.

Testing requirements
When testing historical data, the accuracy of the data is not less than 90%. Some brokers have significant delays in triggering stop losses and orders, which is essential for any trade.

Input parameters
MagicNumber-Magic number.
Slippage-the maximum slippage value.
Max_Spread-the maximum spread limit.
TakeProfit-Take Profit (in points).
StopLoss-initial stop loss (in points).
TrailingStop-trailing stop loss.
StartTrade-start trading time.
EndTrade-the end of trading time.
CompoundInterest-compound interest model. If true, turn on compound interest mode; if false, turn on fixed batch mode.
Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false)-When CompoundInterest is false, you can set the lot.
How much/lot（USD）-How much/lot（USD）
commentary-commentary
Recommended products
Master Dow Jones MT4
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Investment Philosophy Master Dow Jones EA   is a high-precision algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the   Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJ30/US30) . Unlike generic trading systems, this algorithm exploits the structural bullish bias inherent in the top 30 U.S. blue-chip companies by operating exclusively on the   Long Side . This specialization significantly reduces exposure to erratic short-side volatility and aligns the strategy with long-term institutional capital flows. St
Super Scalping
I Nyoman Suryasa
1 (2)
Experts
Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
EU Compounder
Caroline Wanjiku Maina
Experts
Presenting to you my baby...The EU Compounder. Beautiful. This EA was designed for use by the financial institutions. The big players. If you want smooth consistent gains on your account, this is the go-to product.  Free demo version to test it out and confirm the alpha returns made by the EA. Parameter: Risk Level - (to control the amount of risk depending on the account balance) Recommended Setting: 1 = at least $1000 deposit 2 = at least $2000 deposit 3 = at least $3000 deposit 4 = at least
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
VolberginTech Scalping MT4 EA
Yudong Wang
Experts
VolberginTech Scalping EA High-Precision Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MT4 Turn Gold Volatility into Trading Opportunities VolberginTech Scalping EA is a professional algorithmic trading system exclusively engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 and M5 timeframes . Built with advanced market filtering technology, dynamic volatility analysis, intelligent risk management, and adaptive profit-locking mechanisms, VolberginTech Scalping EA is designed to capture high-probability intraday gold movem
MaxNinjya20
Yutaka Yoshinouchi
Experts
This EA has been winning steadily for seven years in the strategy tester. I haven't tested it further because it would be pointless to do so, but I think it would produce the same results. This is because the logic is designed to not lose in any market environment. Performance over seven years: About 3 times. In a world where economic commentators say that a 7% annual interest rate is considered genius, this EA has earned 42% annual interest. This Max Ninjya is a genuine and authentic EA. An
FXPrimeOperator
Alain Andras Korodi
Experts
FXPRIMEOPERATOR MT4 MULTI-CURRENCY FOREX EA WITH SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT, 3 INPUTS AND SAFETY LOGIC FxPrimeOperator is a multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for automated trading in the Forex market. The EA uses a multi-timeframe logic and combines short-term entry signals with higher-timeframe market context. It considers trend direction, momentum, spread conditions, volatility and market quality before opening trades. The system is focused on Forex pairs and uses only 3
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Greezly Bot Pro
Ivan Maruschak
Experts
1.Automated trading advisor 2. The best results on the EURUSD pair, but you can also adjust the settings for any other instruments, 3.Use a timeframe from m1 to m15. 4. The Expert Advisor trades using the averaging method, smoothly and safely increasing the volume! 5. To direct the trade, the EA uses candlestick analysis. 6. The safest option, use 0.01 lots for every $1500-2000 7. To reduce risks, I advise you to change the step after 4 trades by 300 pips and after 6 trades by 500 pips 8.Cons
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
EZ Smart Trend
Pengfei Zhang
Experts
EZ.Smart Trend This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc. Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
Gold PMG EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Experts
GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard. Verified Live Results Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account. Click Here to View Live Trading Results Recommendation: Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD TimeFrame: M5   Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but a
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
MarketMaster Unlimited
Arthur Rubin Plat Kutnowska
Experts
Introducing MarketMaster: The Next-Generation AI Trading Bot Revolutionize Your Trading Experience with MarketMaster! Harness the power of advanced AI with MarketMaster, the cutting-edge trading bot designed to redefine your trading strategy. MarketMaster isn't just a tool; it's your smart trading companion, crafted to understand the intricacies of the market with unparalleled precision. Key Features: In-Depth Market Analysis : Dive deep into the market's ebb and flow with MarketMaster's sophis
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NasdaqTrend
Xin Gong
Experts
This formula is mainly for the U.S. stock market, mainly for the Nasdaq stock index (nas100). In the unilateral market, the results of the back test of the NASDAQ data will yield more than 100 times in 5 months In the shock market of Dow Jones and standard & Poor's, they also made abnormal returns Minimum starting amount: US $1000 Under the genetic algorithm, the optimal parameter is expected payoff Input parameters: MaximumRisk : 0.03/0.03/0.01/1.0 Optimization: Maximum loss: 30 Cont
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
Crazy Boom
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Перед вами один из самых мощных советников. Эксперт использует по максимуму те возможности тренда, которые трейдер не может заметить и, соответственно среагировать на них. Это позволяет роботу действовать в 3 раза эффективнее. Конечно, не все брокеры приветствуют скальпинг-стратегии, поэтому  Crazy BOOM можно назвать узко профессиональным инструментов биржевой торговли.  Crazy BOOM — это доступный и удобный робот для начинающих участников биржевой торговли, ведь он позволяет работать и получать
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Sun Expert
Heni Muthia
Experts
ABOUT THE EA Sun Expert is a automated robot trading designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. INPUTS: ·    CustomOrderComment  - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade. •    Magic Order - is a special number
Buyers of this product also purchase
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
More from author
Axis indicators
Fan Tie Ceng
Indicators
Instructions: 1. Pivot has an attractive effect. In the absence of large longs or shorts entering the market, the price moves around the axis between r1 and s1, but the movement may be irregular. Someone specializes in trading in this range, called floor trader. 2. Under the strong push of longs or shorts, the price will break through the s1-r1 area, and there will be a trend at this time, but it is still within the normal price movement range. Within this range, there will be a strong sense
Gold breakthrough
Fan Tie Ceng
Experts
Gold breakthrough EA  Key Advantages： EA is the trend to break through the trend of entering the market. Designed for trading XAUUSD,It implements a simple and homeopathic trading strategy, mainly applied to XAUUSD H1. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits larger than $100 3.Always use stop loss to control risk. 4.Homeopathic trading, one order at a time, no Martin, no grid. 5.Ability to set the time of the transaction. 6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode. 7.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review