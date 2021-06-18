Harvester 88





The main advantages of Harvester88 EA



EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool.





1. Fully automatic trading 24/5.

2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50.

3. Always use stop loss to control risk.

4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits.

5. Ability to set transaction time.

6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode





EA requirements

In order to use this EA to profit, you need to meet the following requirements:

1. A good broker with low slippage (preferably no slippage) (exness is recommended).

2. Low spreads (spreads below 15 points).

3. Low stop loss level (stop loss level is 0).

4. The VPS/host delay must be below 10ms (MQL5 host is recommended).

5. Please use this EA on GBPUSD, RUEUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, AUDJPY M1, M5.





Testing requirements

When testing historical data, the accuracy of the data is not less than 90%. Some brokers have significant delays in triggering stop losses and orders, which is essential for any trade.





Input parameters

MagicNumber-Magic number.

Slippage-the maximum slippage value.

Max_Spread-the maximum spread limit.

TakeProfit-Take Profit (in points).

StopLoss-initial stop loss (in points).

TrailingStop-trailing stop loss.

StartTrade-start trading time.

EndTrade-the end of trading time.

CompoundInterest-compound interest model. If true, turn on compound interest mode; if false, turn on fixed batch mode.

Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false)-When CompoundInterest is false, you can set the lot.

How much/lot（USD）-How much/lot（USD）

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