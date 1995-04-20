SMC Smart M0ney Concepts MT4

If you have been anywhere near Forex forums or social media lately, you have no doubt been hearing people talk about Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading.

You may be wondering what SMC is, and whether it deserves all the hype. In this post, we will introduce Smart Money Concepts trading to you so you can make an informed decision about whether or not to give this strategy a try in your own trading.

What is SMC Forex trading?

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is one of many forex trading methods. SMC explains how Smart Money operates in the market and how forex traders can take advantage of it to build a profitable trading plan.

Smart Money is capital managed by institutional investors, central banks, and other professionals or financial institutions. It is managed by professional investors who can predict market trends and achieve the highest profits.

The simplest way to describe Smart Money Concepts trading is to say that it is price action by a different name.



SMC involves using classic Forex concepts like supply and demand, price patterns, and support and resistance to trade, but that everything has been given new names and described in a different way.

SMC traders refer to ideas like "liquidity grabs" and "mitigation blocks." While their terminology may sound foreign, when you examine SMC, you will realize it is a more traditional trading approach than it appears at a glance.

Features



Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time



Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)

Order Blocks

Swing Strong/Weak High/Low

Equal Highs & Lows

Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display



Previous Highs & Lows

Premium & Discount Zones as a range



Zones as a range Alert function

Draw Candles Color by trend







