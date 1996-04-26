The main use of the Predominant indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Predominant indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach.





You can trade on any currency, because the strategy is universal and shows entry signals, relying on price patterns. The main thing to understand is that the indicator parameters must be selected for each instrument and each timeframe. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading.