Automated Support Resistance Screener

You can proof how good this indicator is by comparing this indicator with other support resistance indicators in MQL5.com market.

The Automated Support Resistance Screener is a powerful support and resistance custom indicator that can help traders determine the level of support and resistance values simple, easily and accurately.

MT4 doesn't provide any support and resistance indicator, making ASRS an essential tool for traders and this indicator is built using the MQL4 programming language and is used in the MetaTrader 4 platform.

This indicator also suitable for all time frames and all markets, including indices, forex, and more.

ASRS can works by screening the best support and resistance values in a given price range. The indicator uses special calculations like screening method and complex algorithms that make it unique and reliable. This makes it a perfect tool for both new and professional traders.

You can proof how good this indicator is by comparing this indicator with other support resistance indicators in MQL5.com market.

ASRS has very easy input settings, because determining variables is assisted by reliable special functions and AI function.

Traders only need to determine the main inputs SR_Bars and Max_Lines_Number also several input styles like color and size.

Functions improvements based on result of our research have been carried out to improve the performance of this indicator.

The latest update of Automated Support Resistance Screener, (MQL4, MT4), version 1.9 has been completed on March/18/2025.

In the latest version, feature improvements have been made to facilitate traders with better performance.


Always trade wisely and use proper money management strategies. Good luck!



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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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