EA Gold Avatar

5

Gold Avatar is a Fully Automated for Trading XAUUSD/Gold.

BIG Discount: The price is $200, But now it is just $59, The offer is active for a limited time.

** New Update = Version 3 **

Contact me immediately after the purchase to send you instruction and add you in group.

Default Settings for XAUUSD M15

FEATURES:

  • Easy-to-use, just add EA on chart without any setting.
  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • XAUUSD - M15
  • Sets are provided 
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit 100 USD (Cent account) or 1000 USD (Standard account) - 0.01

Notice:
Tester Strategy does not show all qualities of "GOLD AVATAR" because it can't filter news.

    Reviews 7
    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:29 
     

    It works, but don't be greedy, grow slowly and gradually.

    MatyasK2
    656
    MatyasK2 2025.08.14 17:30 
     

    After a month and something of forward testing profit 2k, I will switch to live soon. Good support, an input was added to the settings at my suggestion, thanks Reza. Thumbs up !

    James Darius Tokpah
    307
    James Darius Tokpah 2025.02.17 09:25 
     

    The Best EA i have known and i recommend trailing stop and EA comment im next update,

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    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:29 
     

    It works, but don't be greedy, grow slowly and gradually.

    MatyasK2
    656
    MatyasK2 2025.08.14 17:30 
     

    After a month and something of forward testing profit 2k, I will switch to live soon. Good support, an input was added to the settings at my suggestion, thanks Reza. Thumbs up !

    James Darius Tokpah
    307
    James Darius Tokpah 2025.02.17 09:25 
     

    The Best EA i have known and i recommend trailing stop and EA comment im next update,

    Methee Taengngam
    1244
    Methee Taengngam 2023.07.18 15:51 
     

    good work and nice support EA

    Adrian Schuierer
    68
    Adrian Schuierer 2023.05.31 11:14 
     

    I have been seeing how it works and I like the reasoning design with which it operates, great work, thanks

    Tejinder Singh Toor
    184
    Tejinder Singh Toor 2023.05.31 04:49 
     

    1 st day with this EA generates good profit on cent account, I wish in coming days it will work same ..thanks reza

    Seito Shizuka
    541
    Seito Shizuka 2023.05.27 14:42 
     

    The author is very kind. And I am attracted to the logic of looking for a clear entry point and setting it intensively. I think that any EA needs to be used properly depending on the time and situation. If you can master this EA, I think you can see a different world.

    ps , 230615

    Many thanks to Mr. Reza for his constant updates and support.

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