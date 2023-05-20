EA Gold Avatar

5

Gold Avatar is a Fully Automated for Trading XAUUSD/Gold.

BIG Discount: The price is $300, But now it is just $199, The offer is active for a limited time.

** New Update = Version 3 **

Contact me immediately after the purchase to send you instruction and add you in group.

Default Settings for XAUUSD M15

FEATURES:

  • Easy-to-use, just add EA on chart without any setting.
  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • XAUUSD - M15
  • Sets are provided 
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit 100 USD (Cent account) or 1000 USD (Standard account) - 0.01

Notice:
Tester Strategy does not show all qualities of "GOLD AVATAR" because it can't filter news.

    Avis 7
    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:29 
     

    It works, but don't be greedy, grow slowly and gradually.

    MatyasK2
    476
    MatyasK2 2025.08.14 17:30 
     

    After a month and something of forward testing profit 2k, I will switch to live soon. Good support, an input was added to the settings at my suggestion, thanks Reza. Thumbs up !

    James Darius Tokpah
    302
    James Darius Tokpah 2025.02.17 09:25 
     

    The Best EA i have known and i recommend trailing stop and EA comment im next update,

    Filtrer:
