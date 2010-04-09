Forex Sizer

This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup.

Features

Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance.

Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and stop loss level.

Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and stop loss level. Adaptive trade buttons

Adaptive trade buttons Adjustable trade comments

Adjustable trade comments Invert take profit and stop loss line

Invert take profit and stop loss line Place your trade setup directly with just a single click for both market and pending order

How to Use

Add the EA into your chart

Add the EA into your chart Set your allowable risk either based on fixed amount or percent of your account balance

Set your allowable risk either based on fixed amount or percent of your account balance Show/hide to display the entry, take profit and stop loss lines

Show/hide to display the entry, take profit and stop loss lines Drag the lines to adjust your favourable risk/reward

Drag the lines to adjust your favourable risk/reward Calculated lot size, risk/reward ratio, pending order type, entry, take profit, and stop loss price will be shown and updated automatically

Calculated lot size, risk/reward ratio, pending order type, entry, take profit, and stop loss price will be shown and updated automatically Adaptive buttons will be provided in the charts based on the trading setup

Adaptive buttons will be provided in the charts based on the trading setup Click the trade buttons to immediately place your pending or market order



