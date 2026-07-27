DoIt Signal Publisher Pro MT5

[MT4 Version] Single-platform versions: [Telegram] [Discord]

Publish your trades to Telegram AND Discord simultaneously — up to 6 channels from one chart, each with its own audience tier, filters and delay. The complete distribution toolkit for signal sellers.

━━━━━━━━ ONE EA, YOUR WHOLE AUDIENCE ━━━━━━━━

📢 6 CHANNELS AT ONCE — 3 Telegram chats + 3 Discord webhooks

⏱️ TIERS THAT SELL — VIP channels get signals instantly, free channels get them delayed (you choose: 60 s, 15 min…). Your free channel becomes the live demo that upsells your VIP.

🎛️ PER-CHANNEL FILTERS — only GOLD to one channel, only BUYs to another, only one EA's magic number to a third. One chart, full segmentation.

━━━━━━━━ SIGNALS THAT MAINTAIN THEMSELVES ━━━━━━━━

✏️ The original message is EDITED when you modify SL/TP or close ("✅ Closed +$240") — your feed always shows the truth, with zero clutter. No other sender does this.

💬 Closes arrive as replies to the original signal (Telegram)

🔘 Inline buttons under every signal: "Join VIP", "My broker" — your funnel, automated

🖼️ Chart screenshots attached with the message · 📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports

━━━━━━━━ BUILT LIKE AN INSTITUTION, NOT A SCRIPT ━━━━━━━━

🖥️ Premium panel with live health per channel — if one webhook breaks at 3 am you see exactly which one (red ✗) while the rest keep delivering

📤 Asynchronous queue, automatic retries, full rate-limit compliance, zero terminal freezes

🧠 Message tracking survives restarts · Full UTF-8 · TEST button verifies all 6 channels in one click

━━━━━━━━ 5-MINUTE SETUP ━━━━━━━━

Step-by-step guide linked in the FIRST input — bot creation, chat ids, webhooks, every error with its fix. Press TEST and you are live.

⭐ Introductory price for the first copies — it will increase. Rent monthly to try the full toolkit. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.