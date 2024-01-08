TrendLine Auto Executor

ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile.

TrendLine Auto Executor is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded.

The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and each order is defined by tracking 3 lines:

  • the first trendline drawn identifies the opening price of the order
  • the second trendline (optional) identifies the price at which to place the stop loss
  • the third trendline (optional) identifies the price at which to place the take profit

Once the trendlines have been drawn, TrendLine Auto Executor automatically updates, candle after candle, the opening, take profit and stop loss prices following the inclination of the lines, until the order is opened.

Everything is managed via a simple and practical control panel (dashboard) present on the price graph which allows you to set the type and size of the order.


Input parameters:

Set the Magic Number:  allows you to set the bot's magic number


Trendline Colors

  • TrendLine Group 1 allows you to set the color of the trendlines of group 1
  • TrendLine Group 2 allows you to set the color of the trendlines of group 2

Price lines Colors

  • Opening price allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the opening price of the order
  • Stop Loss:  allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the stop loss
  • Take Profit allows you to set the color of the horizontal line automatically drawn on the graph that identifies the take profit

Dashboard

  • Show the Dashboard Select Yes to display the dashboard, No to hide it
  • Background color allows you to set the background color of the dashboard
  • Content color allows you to set the color of all elements within the dashboard

 

Dashboard

The dashboard allows you to define the type of order you wish to open in a very simple way, using the various buttons. Each part of it is described below.

  • Magic number indicates the magic number assigned when setting the parameters.
  • Server Time: i ndicates the current server time.
  • TrendLine Group 1 (and Trendline Group 2):  indicates the area within the dashboard dedicated to group 1, or group 2, of trendlines. The color of the writing recalls the one set for the trendline group when setting the parameters.
  • Turn on Trading by clicking on the red button you can activate trading and open orders (the button turns green and the writing shows “Trading ON”).
  • ORDER  (the two buttons allow you to set the type of order)
    • Buy:  to set the automatic opening of a buy order.
    • Sell:  to set the automatic opening of a sell order.
  • ENTRY  (the two buttons allow you to set the type of entry)
    • If touched:  the order will be executed as soon as the price touches the trendline.
    • At open:  the order will be executed when a new candle opens. If Buy has been set, the new candle must open above the trendline, while the opening of the previous one must be below. In the case of a Sell order, the new candle must open below the trendline, while the opening of the previous candle must be above.
  • TP & SL  (the two buttons allow you to set how to manage the take profit and stop loss once the order has been opened)
    • Static:  once the market order is opened, the TP and SL (if present) will remain unchanged.
    • Dynamic:  once the market order has been opened, the TP and SL (if present) will follow the trendlines drawn, assuming the same values, furthermore by manually moving the trendlines it is possible to also move the TP and SL.
  • VOLUME  (the two buttons allow you to set the volume of the operation)
    • Size:  the volume is set by defining the number of lots or contracts. The value must be entered in the field alongside indicated by the words “Enter size:”. The estimated percentage risk in relation to the Balance is indicated just below (the Stop Loss line must have been drawn).
    • Risk%:  the volume is set by defining the percentage risk compared to the Balance. The value must be entered in the field alongside indicated by the writing “Enter risk %:”. The estimated size for opening the order is indicated just below (the Stop Loss line must have been drawn to calculate the size and therefore open the order).
  • The table at the bottom indicates the prices, the monetary profit and in percentage of the Balance, both of the order not yet placed based on where the trendlines have been positioned, and of the market order once opened by the software.
  • Finally, the word Profit positioned at the bottom shows the indication:
    • “no orders planned”,  if no trendlines are drawn on the graph and therefore no order has been planned
    • “order planned but not yet executed” , if trendlines are drawn but the order has not yet been executed
    • The monetary profit and the profit compared to the balance, if the order has been executed and is at market

 

Notes for correct use:

  • The software is developed to only recognize trendlines of the color specified when setting the parameters, other types of lines and other colors are not taken into consideration.
  • To be identified and recognized, trendlines must be traced up to the current candlestick, otherwise it is as if they were not present.
  • To define an order it is necessary to draw at least one trendline to identify the opening price.
  • If you set the At open option as ENTRY, the order will open according to the set chart timeframe.
  • Once the order is closed (manually, for take profit or stop loss) the bot disables trading by returning the "Turn on Trading" button to the red color and the size to zero. The trendlines still remain positioned on the chart so you can reuse them to plan new orders.
  • Once the trendlines have been drawn, the software automatically draws horizontal lines that indicate the opening price of the order and, if indicated, the prices at which to place the stop loss and take profit.
  • The buttons and writings on the dashboard update their status with each new tick of the market, in phases of low liquidity there may be some delay in the response of the buttons.


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5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
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Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
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4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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