Trend balance

A robot that trades on the signals of this indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46338



This indicator is a high-frequency tool designed for technical analysis of price dynamics in the Forex market in the short-term period. The scalping approach, where this indicator is used, is aimed at quickly executing trades and achieving small profits within short timeframes. The indicator is based on price chart analysis and employs highly sensitive mathematical algorithms to determine changes in price direction over short time intervals. By utilizing complex mathematical calculations, the indicator provides precise identification of entry and exit points in the market. The key features of this indicator include fast reaction to price changes and applicability in many trading strategies, including stop-loss and take-profit methods. Due to its ability to quickly react to price changes and accurately identify entry and exit points in the market, this indicator is an integral part of the toolkit for many professional Forex scalpers.

Indicator settings:

aggressive - determining the short-term trend over a short distance

smoothed - smoothing the trend over a short distance using long-wave analysis

arrow_thickness - size of the arrows on the chart

up_arrow_color - color of the arrows for buying

down_arrow_color - color of the arrows for selling



