Cheap Robot is a fully automated EA for the Metatrader4 platform. You do not need to configure it. Just upload the robot to the Metatrader4 platform, open the GBP1D currency pair H1 timeframe and start trading the robot. You don’t have to do anything else. The robot itself will analyze the market, open / close transactions, manage finances and risks. This is a complete automated trading system.





How to start trading using Cheap Robot:

If you do not have a Metatrader4 terminal yet, you need to install it on your PC. The terminal can be downloaded on the website of any of the forex brokers with whom you want to start trading.

Next, you need to pay via the mql5.com website for the Cheap Robot robot. To do this, press the "BUY" button under the logo of the robot. Next, you need to choose a payment method and make a payment.

After paying for the robot, you need to activate it on your Metatrader4. Instructions on how to do this at https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 The robot will appear in the list of robots in your Metatrader4 terminal. Path to the Marker / experts robot.

After you have activated the robot, you can start trading with it. To do this, open a window with the GBPUSD currency pair in Metatrader4, turn on the H1 timeframe and run the "Cheap Robot" robot in this window. Settings do not need to be changed.

All! Congratulations! You have launched the Cheap Robot automated trading system on your PC. From that moment, the robot began to trade.

If you still have questions about launching the robot, write them to us at sendkod@ukr.net









Robot Settings: