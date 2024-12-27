Rebates Scalper MT5

MT4 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128768

If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry not any other martingale you see or heard about that the entry will be remains while this EA will close the first entry then put a doubled lotsize on the next entry and so on. You can test it also or put on a demo account for a week or two to see its capabilities.

Inputs :

Lotsize : 0.01

Marti On Loss : 2

Profits Resets on Pending : 2

Profits Marti on Pending : 2

SL : 20

TP : 20

Start Hour : 3

End Hour : 12

Pending Expire Hours : 1

SETFILE HERE : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B9e2to2OpP0resn4vGXOkVyVfBOvnvba/view?usp=sharing

NOTE : if you get the invalid entry comment. Just go to inputs and just check the inputs. It must be true on SET TRUE and false on SET FALSE.

The Inputs above is for EURUSD Pair.

Reminder : The SL and TP should be the same so that the losses will be covered by the next entry.

PROMO : If you want the unlimited version feel free to message me also its 50% off the market price. Source Code Available at 5k USD Price.


Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.

Message Directly If You Have More Questions.
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Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
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5 (1)
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Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create th
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Norapan Tonphim
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Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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