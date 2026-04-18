Galaxy Elegance
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 18 April 2026
- Activations: 5
Product Overview
G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences.
Core Functionality
The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determine potential entry and exit levels.
Key Features
Price Action Signal Detection
The system monitors market structure and generates BUY or SELL signals based on price behavior. Signal arrows can be displayed on the chart for visual reference.
Trailing Stop Options
The robot includes several trailing stop methods:
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Fixed distance from current price
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ATR-based distance using price data
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Percentage of current profit
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Step increments
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Breakeven with subsequent trailing
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Swing point reference
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Fractal reference
Take Profit Management
A trailing take profit system adjusts profit targets as a trade moves in a favorable direction. Partial position closing at specified profit levels is available as an option.
Timeframe Adaptation
The robot adjusts trade delays and cooldown periods according to the selected chart timeframe. This includes separate settings for one-minute through monthly charts.
Position Management
Trades can be opened in a staggered manner with configurable limits on positions per direction. The system checks available margin and volume limits before entering trades.
Visual Interface
An on-chart panel displays:
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Current trading mode
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Active trading direction
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Signal status
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Win rate data
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Trailing stop status
A candle countdown timer shows the time remaining until the current bar closes.