Galaxy Elegance

G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE)

Product Overview

G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences.

Core Functionality

The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determine potential entry and exit levels.

Key Features

Price Action Signal Detection

The system monitors market structure and generates BUY or SELL signals based on price behavior. Signal arrows can be displayed on the chart for visual reference.

Trailing Stop Options

The robot includes several trailing stop methods:

  • Fixed distance from current price

  • ATR-based distance using price data

  • Percentage of current profit

  • Step increments

  • Breakeven with subsequent trailing

  • Swing point reference

  • Fractal reference

Take Profit Management

A trailing take profit system adjusts profit targets as a trade moves in a favorable direction. Partial position closing at specified profit levels is available as an option.

Timeframe Adaptation

The robot adjusts trade delays and cooldown periods according to the selected chart timeframe. This includes separate settings for one-minute through monthly charts.

Position Management

Trades can be opened in a staggered manner with configurable limits on positions per direction. The system checks available margin and volume limits before entering trades.

Visual Interface

An on-chart panel displays:

  • Current trading mode

  • Active trading direction

  • Signal status

  • Win rate data

  • Trailing stop status

A candle countdown timer shows the time remaining until the current bar closes.

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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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