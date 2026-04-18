G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE)

Product Overview

G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences.

Core Functionality

The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determine potential entry and exit levels.

Key Features

Price Action Signal Detection

The system monitors market structure and generates BUY or SELL signals based on price behavior. Signal arrows can be displayed on the chart for visual reference.

Trailing Stop Options

The robot includes several trailing stop methods:

Fixed distance from current price

ATR-based distance using price data

Percentage of current profit

Step increments

Breakeven with subsequent trailing

Swing point reference

Fractal reference

Take Profit Management

A trailing take profit system adjusts profit targets as a trade moves in a favorable direction. Partial position closing at specified profit levels is available as an option.

Timeframe Adaptation

The robot adjusts trade delays and cooldown periods according to the selected chart timeframe. This includes separate settings for one-minute through monthly charts.

Position Management

Trades can be opened in a staggered manner with configurable limits on positions per direction. The system checks available margin and volume limits before entering trades.

Visual Interface

An on-chart panel displays:

Current trading mode

Active trading direction

Signal status

Win rate data

Trailing stop status

A candle countdown timer shows the time remaining until the current bar closes.