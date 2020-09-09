True Range Pro MT5

5

Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System

The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaTrader 4/5 platform.
True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection.
True Range Pro uses advanced algorithms and market analysis tools to optimize trading parameters and provide efficient trading decisions. It constantly monitors and adjusts settings in real-time, ensuring that the bot remains profitable in any market condition.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, EA can be a valuable asset. With its unique grid trading strategy and risk management capabilities, it ensures consistent returns while minimizing the risk of losses.
Depending on the position volume, True Range Pro can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.

Features
100% automated trades
Hard stoploss for every position
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Arithmetic/Geometric Volume Progression
Trailing stop
Active Order
Drawdown Stop
Backtested in 2000-2023 (every tick, 100% history quality)
Optimized for 2010-2023 

Guidelines Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
Leverage: 1:100+
ECN account
$1000 per 0.01l
EURUSD, M5 default
! v6.10 and above is not compatible with previous versions !

Links
True Range Pro MT4
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab


Inputs

--- Common ---

Magic
Comment
Positions Direction Max, pos
Volume Position Max, lot
Spread Max, point
Direction (Long/Short/LongShort)

DIR_LONG
DIR_SHORT
DIR_LONGSHORT

Timeframe In (to open positions)
Action Type (Tick/Bar)

ACT_TYPE_TICK (new tick)
ACT_TYPE_BAR (new bar)

--- Time ---

Time On (for first position only)
Time Off (for first position only)

--- Volume ---

Type (Fixed/Relative)

VOL_TYPE_FIXED (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
VOL_TYPE_RELATIVE (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)

Fixed Value, lot (Fixed:lot=FixedValue)
Relative Value, $ (Relative:lot=Balance/RelValue*FixValue)
Progression Type (Arithmetic:lot=last+PrgValue/Geometric:lot=last*PrgValue)

PRG_TYPE_ARITH

PRG_TYPE_GEO

Progression Value (0-unused)

--- Levels ---

Basket Takeprofit, point (0-unused)
Basket Takeprofit2 Position, pos
Basket Takeprofit2, point (0-unused)
Position Stoploss, point (0-unused)
Grid Back, point (0-unused)

---- Pattern ---

RSI Period, bar
RSI High Level
ATR Period, bar
ATR Counter, bar
ATR Factor, % 

--- Trailing ---

Breakeven Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Distance, point

--- Active Position ---

Active Position, pos (0-unused)
Active Takeprofit, point

--- Overlap ---

Overlap Position, pos (0-unused)
Overlap Value, % of position profit

--- Equity Stop ---

Type (Fixed:$ of balance/Relative:% of balance)

FIXED
RELATIVE

Value (0-unused,>0-profit control,<0-loss control)

--- Display ---

Trades (none/metatrader/ea)

DISP_NONE
DISP_MT
DISP_EA

Color Buy ( clrNone-unused )
Color Sell ( clrNone-unused )

Reviews 13
Matthieux
26
Matthieux 2022.07.11 22:38 
 

Good results and pretty safe !

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2022.01.02 01:46 
 

Solid results. Longterm trend/reliability on zulu speaks for itself. Needs room for drawdown.

Moises Riquelme Lucas
246
Moises Riquelme Lucas 2021.08.30 17:10 
 

30.08.21. tengo el EA dos semanas por ahora muy bien actualizaré mas adelante

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True Turbo MT4
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Turbo performance comes first. Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA. Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests.  True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends wi
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Turbo performance comes first. Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA. Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests.  True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends wi
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Andy L
649
Andy L 2023.06.29 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthieux
26
Matthieux 2022.07.11 22:38 
 

Good results and pretty safe !

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2022.01.02 01:46 
 

Solid results. Longterm trend/reliability on zulu speaks for itself. Needs room for drawdown.

JCJ
851
JCJ 2021.09.28 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Moises Riquelme Lucas
246
Moises Riquelme Lucas 2021.08.30 17:10 
 

30.08.21. tengo el EA dos semanas por ahora muy bien actualizaré mas adelante

Bernd Anton Taferl
165
Bernd Anton Taferl 2021.07.02 15:07 
 

bei mir funktioniert dieser Expert überhaupt nicht. Für mich rausgeschmissenes Geld

Smart Forex Lab.
14976
Reply from developer Aleksei Ostroborodov 2021.07.02 15:31
What does not work? There were no complaints yet
Kittisak Jenner
391
Kittisak Jenner 2021.06.20 09:51 
 

Been using it for a couple of months now. Very stable EA with low DD and around 5-ish percent profit each month.

topbaza02
135
topbaza02 2021.06.16 07:21 
 

23-25/06/2021 live account 5 star

Roman Moroshchuk
184
Roman Moroshchuk 2021.04.11 13:31 
 

Great advisor!!! I've been looking for one for a long time!!!

krassi2305
814
krassi2305 2020.11.25 09:14 
 

Top

Jean Jean
187
Jean Jean 2020.11.23 10:47 
 

I already was a True Range fan. Now Im even more happy with True range pro. The EA is super reliable, stable, and give me outstanding profit. Plus, smartforex lab uptade the strategy when necessary to adjust to actual market. I have ALL EAs from smart Forex lab!

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
2285
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN 2020.11.23 05:10 
 

True Range series has a long history of success and is one of my main weapon in my portfolio. It has been working for me for many months with profit.

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.23 02:32 
 

Very good and stable working EA. Some time ago I have purchased as well TRP MT4 as the TRP MT5 EA versions and let them trade with the recommended EU and GU sets on different accounts with outstanding results. Currently I have all in all 6 EAs from the Smart Forex Lab and all of them are excellent.

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