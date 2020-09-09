True Range Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Smart Forex Lab.SMART FOREX LAB.
Professional forex solutions
👉 Telegram channel https://t.me/smartforexlab
- Version: 8.10
- Updated: 15 January 2024
- Activations: 10
Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System
The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaTrader 4/5 platform.
True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection.
True Range Pro uses advanced algorithms and market analysis tools to optimize trading parameters and provide efficient trading decisions. It constantly monitors and adjusts settings in real-time, ensuring that the bot remains profitable in any market condition.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, EA can be a valuable asset. With its unique grid trading strategy and risk management capabilities, it ensures consistent returns while minimizing the risk of losses.
Depending on the position volume, True Range Pro can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.
Features
100% automated trades
Hard stoploss for every position
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Arithmetic/Geometric Volume Progression
Trailing stop
Active Order
Drawdown Stop
Backtested in 2000-2023 (every tick, 100% history quality)
Optimized for 2010-2023
Guidelines Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
Leverage: 1:100+
ECN account
$1000 per 0.01l
EURUSD, M5 default
! v6.10 and above is not compatible with previous versions !
Links
True Range Pro MT4
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab
Inputs
--- Common ---
Magic
Comment
Positions Direction Max, pos
Volume Position Max, lot
Spread Max, point
Direction (Long/Short/LongShort)
DIR_LONG
DIR_SHORT
DIR_LONGSHORT
Timeframe In (to open positions)
Action Type (Tick/Bar)
ACT_TYPE_TICK (new tick)
ACT_TYPE_BAR (new bar)
--- Time ---
Time On (for first position only)
Time Off (for first position only)
--- Volume ---
Type (Fixed/Relative)
VOL_TYPE_FIXED (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
VOL_TYPE_RELATIVE (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)
Fixed Value, lot (Fixed:lot=FixedValue)
Relative Value, $ (Relative:lot=Balance/RelValue*FixValue)
Progression Type (Arithmetic:lot=last+PrgValue/Geometric:lot=last*PrgValue)
PRG_TYPE_ARITH
PRG_TYPE_GEO
Progression Value (0-unused)
--- Levels ---
Basket Takeprofit, point (0-unused)
Basket Takeprofit2 Position, pos
Basket Takeprofit2, point (0-unused)
Position Stoploss, point (0-unused)
Grid Back, point (0-unused)
---- Pattern ---
RSI Period, bar
RSI High Level
ATR Period, bar
ATR Counter, bar
ATR Factor, %
--- Trailing ---
Breakeven Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Distance, point
--- Active Position ---
Active Position, pos (0-unused)
Active Takeprofit, point
--- Overlap ---
Overlap Position, pos (0-unused)
Overlap Value, % of position profit
--- Equity Stop ---
Type (Fixed:$ of balance/Relative:% of balance)
FIXED
RELATIVE
Value (0-unused,>0-profit control,<0-loss control)
--- Display ---
Trades (none/metatrader/ea)
DISP_NONE
DISP_MT
DISP_EA
Color Buy ( clrNone-unused )
Color Sell ( clrNone-unused )
Good results and pretty safe !