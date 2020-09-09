True Range Pro MT5

Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System



The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection.

True Range Pro uses advanced algorithms and market analysis tools to optimize trading parameters and provide efficient trading decisions. It constantly monitors and adjusts settings in real-time, ensuring that the bot remains profitable in any market condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, EA can be a valuable asset. With its unique grid trading strategy and risk management capabilities, it ensures consistent returns while minimizing the risk of losses.

Depending on the position volume, True Range Pro can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.



Features

100% automated trades

Hard stoploss for every position

Dynamic basket takeprofit

High spread protection

Fixed & Auto volume

Arithmetic/Geometric Volume Progression

Trailing stop

Active Order

Drawdown Stop

Backtested in 2000-2023 (every tick, 100% history quality)

Optimized for 2010-2023



Guidelines Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)

Leverage: 1:100+

ECN account

$1000 per 0.01l

EURUSD, M5 default

! v6.10 and above is not compatible with previous versions !



Links

True Range Pro MT4

Products

Signals

Telegram @smartforexlab

Inputs

--- Common ---

Magic

Comment

Positions Direction Max, pos

Volume Position Max, lot

Spread Max, point

Direction (Long/Short/LongShort)

DIR_LONG

DIR_SHORT

DIR_LONGSHORT

Timeframe In (to open positions)

Action Type (Tick/Bar)

ACT_TYPE_TICK (new tick)

ACT_TYPE_BAR (new bar)

--- Time ---

Time On (for first position only)

Time Off (for first position only)

--- Volume ---

Type (Fixed/Relative)

VOL_TYPE_FIXED (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)

VOL_TYPE_RELATIVE (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)

Fixed Value, lot (Fixed:lot=FixedValue)

Relative Value, $ (Relative:lot=Balance/RelValue*FixValue)

Progression Type (Arithmetic:lot=last+PrgValue/Geometric:lot=last*PrgValue)

PRG_TYPE_ARITH

PRG_TYPE_GEO

Progression Value (0-unused)

--- Levels ---

Basket Takeprofit, point (0-unused)

Basket Takeprofit2 Position, pos

Basket Takeprofit2, point (0-unused)

Position Stoploss, point (0-unused)

Grid Back, point (0-unused)

---- Pattern ---

RSI Period, bar

RSI High Level

ATR Period, bar

ATR Counter, bar

ATR Factor, %

--- Trailing ---

Breakeven Start, point (0-unused)

Trailing Start, point (0-unused)

Trailing Distance, point

--- Active Position ---

Active Position, pos (0-unused)

Active Takeprofit, point

--- Overlap ---

Overlap Position, pos (0-unused)

Overlap Value, % of position profit

--- Equity Stop ---

Type (Fixed:$ of balance/Relative:% of balance)

FIXED

RELATIVE

Value (0-unused,>0-profit control,<0-loss control)

--- Display ---

Trades (none/metatrader/ea)

DISP_NONE

DISP_MT

DISP_EA

Color Buy ( clrNone-unused )

Color Sell ( clrNone-unused )