Argo Gold Edition MT5

Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3 digits. All settings are default. Before actually using the expert, it is recommended to optimize its operation as follows: set the optimization mode of your tester and set the values of the parameter Filter in% from 1 to 5 with a step of 0.01 / shown in the attached file / Normally the filter has a value of 2 or 3 %. You can use a trail stop, but I don't recommend using trailstop at all, because the expert works perfectly without this feature.

By default, a value of one open position is set, but Agro Gold Edition MT5 works successfully and optimally with 3 - 5 positions.

  • Working symbol XAUUSD ;  XAU_USD ; GOLD
  • Working Timeframe: M30 
  • Min deposit: $ 500
  • Min leverage 1:100
  • Min spread / or ECN broker
  • No dangerous methods
  • Every position have stop loss and take profit
  • Easy to install


It is desirable that the Christmas filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

When doing MT4 expert test, don't forget to enter the usual spread value as shown here. This is necessary, especially if you are running the test on the weekend when the value of the current spread has taken the last quote, which is usually very different from the usual values / much wider spread /

Important!

In test or real operation of Argo Gold Edition if your gold symbol is different from usual / XAUUSD ; XAU_USD ; GOLD / then you must enter in the input parameters in the User Symbol field exactly your gold symbol together with the prefix and suffix, if any. Example: XAUUSDbc or GOLD_r and so on.

For MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115754

Set Parameters here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757036

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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