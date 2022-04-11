Scalping Dragon Master

This is a Scalping robot for Currency pairs and also for synthetic indexes 

When you download ask for my telegram channel where you can PM and assist if you are having any challenges 

I recommend the top 8 currency pairs as well as Volatility indexes, Step index, Jump indexes 

Trading time frame for currencies is 5 minutes The Expert advisor also has market filters where you can chose sessions to trade, I mainly prefer market overlaps where there is more volatility in the market.

I have also added money management filters based on the amount you are willing to risk per trade or per session 

The strategy behind this Expert advisor is a combination of Commodity channel index ,support and resistance based on pure price action ,Higher time frames are used to identify these support and resistant levels which we call the set up charts, there after the trigger chart which are the smaller time frames where trades are executed.

Video Scalping Dragon Master
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Black Jack
Amos Tsopotsa
5 (5)
Experts
The strategy for this expert advisor works more effectively only if you set buy only or sell only,the most important part I took into consideration are the main market turning points.You would want to say reversals or change in direction in trends,the key to making profitable trades with this advisor is to set your stop loss on the previous high for sell only signal and previous low for buy positions ,This advisor can trade any Market,but mainly was developed for Boom and Crash,vix75 and Jump 25
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Order Block Nerd
Amos Tsopotsa
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The Expert advisor was created based on ORDER BLOCKS AND SMART MONEY CONCEPTS  and Pit floor trading strategies. TRADING SETTINGS: Working Time frame                                         : Current to 1 Month i recommend trading from 1Hr to Daily time frames as lower time frames are more prone to markets noise Stop loss                                                          : Use this to set your stop loss per trade taken Take Profit                                                       : Us
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Trade with the Trend
Amos Tsopotsa
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Indicators
This Indicator has been developed to help you as a trader to identify the direction of the market, IN trading we have Three types of movements an  UPTREND,DOWNTREND and SIDEWAYS, The side ways market move is where most traders get trapped, as the price is consolidating ,this simply means there is no direction ,To the scalpers this can be an advantage to them ONLY if they know how to identify when assets classes are in this period. An attempt to develop how to identify trends is what this indicat
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Blue Ocean Strategy
Amos Tsopotsa
Experts
This Expert advisor trades any Asset class, Try it on any market, When you download PM so you can be added to my channel for all support related issues. There are three trading strategies available  * The Wyckoff trading strategy, Channel trading and trend trading.  Input Parameters Lots   - the volume of position to open; Stop Loss BUY (in points)   - the stop loss of BUY positions; Stop Loss SELL (in points)   - the stop loss of SELL positions; Take Profit BUY (in points)   - the take profit o
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Dragon Master
Amos Tsopotsa
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After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages,  i will add you to a   Private Group , send you set files and additional detailed instructions. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it. This system doesn't use any Grid or Martingale strategies, buy has been careful developed to trade synthetic indexes apart from boom and crash on Binary.com or now known as deriv ,Careful  mathematical
Funny Trades
Amos Tsopotsa
Experts
This Expert Advisor is meant to trade Boom ,Crash Indexes ,Nasdaq and all other Major currency pairs . Upload the trading robot to any 1 minute time frame set your lot size and let it run. My recommendation on lot size is 0.2 you can play around with it based on your risk appetite  This is a free version set files will be given to those who purchase the full product. The expert advisor was coded using The MACD ,RSI the CCI and classic pivot points. When you download it ask for my telegram channe
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Mustafa Ertekin
1330
Mustafa Ertekin 2024.04.22 12:32 
 

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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2022.07.08 11:57 
 

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Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.05.03 15:30 
 

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Amos Tsopotsa
13015
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2022.05.03 15:35
thank you
Valerii Hruzda
380
Valerii Hruzda 2022.04.30 21:43 
 

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Amos Tsopotsa
13015
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2022.05.01 04:51
when the robot was made for free you never asked for the set files yu demanded set files i told you what to i am surprised you can speak fluent English now when you used to use a google to translator how ungrateful of you that you cant even pay 100 dollars to get the set files amazing
Araleixo
51
Araleixo 2022.04.23 21:01 
 

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