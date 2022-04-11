Scalping Dragon Master

This is a Scalping robot for Currency pairs and also for synthetic indexes

When you download ask for my telegram channel where you can PM and assist if you are having any challenges

I recommend the top 8 currency pairs as well as Volatility indexes, Step index, Jump indexes

Trading time frame for currencies is 5 minutes The Expert advisor also has market filters where you can chose sessions to trade, I mainly prefer market overlaps where there is more volatility in the market.

I have also added money management filters based on the amount you are willing to risk per trade or per session

The strategy behind this Expert advisor is a combination of Commodity channel index ,support and resistance based on pure price action ,Higher time frames are used to identify these support and resistant levels which we call the set up charts, there after the trigger chart which are the smaller time frames where trades are executed.