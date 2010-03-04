Super Fenix

This Expert Advisor is unique. It trades on the XAUUSD pair. Any time frame is acceptable, as the Expert Advisor is indifferent to the time frame used. This does not affect trading results. It uses Martingale, averaging trades to close all trades with a total profit.

This Expert Advisor requires a substantial deposit. Specifically, $100 USD on a cent account or $10,000 USD on a regular account, with a specified trade volume of 0.01 lot. Input parameters: initial lot - 0.01, lot multiplier - 2.0, order placement step - 200, profit per series - 600, slippage - 3, Magic - 2301. Maximum allowed lot - 1.0. Risk factor - 0.5. Leverage: 1:500 or 1:1000.

The average profitability of the advisor is 20-40% per month of the deposit.
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