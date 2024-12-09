The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution.

Key Features

Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each order block is visually marked with color-coded rectangles and labels for clarity.

Breakout and Impulse Detection : Detects breakout points from consolidation zones and confirms impulsive price movements, ensuring entries only occur during strong momentum.

Customizable Inputs : Lot Size ( inpLot ⁣)—Control your trade volume. Stop Loss & Take Profit Points ( sl_tp_pts ⁣)—Define your exit strategy. Risk-to-Reward Ratio (⁣): r2r_ratio Adjust the R:R ratio to suit your risk appetite. Range Settings ( range_candles , max_deviation , starting_index , wait_bars ⁣)—fine-tune how consolidation ranges are defined and breakouts are confirmed. Visual Customization: Set unique names, colors, and icons for bullish and bearish order blocks.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Works seamlessly across all timeframes and currency pairs.

Automated Trade Execution : Executes trades automatically on breakouts, following pre-defined risk management rules.

Real-Time Alerts & Visual Aids: Color-coded zones for bullish, bearish, and invalid order blocks, along with on-chart annotations, help users track price action.

How It Works

Range Identification: The EA identifies price consolidation zones with near-equal highs and lows within a user-defined number of candles. Breakout Detection: It tracks breakouts of the high or low of the consolidation range. Impulse Confirmation: If an impulsive price movement follows the breakout, the EA classifies it as a bullish or bearish order block. Automated Trade Execution: Upon confirmation, the EA opens a buy or sell trade with pre-set lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels.

Visual Elements

Bullish Order Block—green rectangle with a customizable name and icon.

rectangle with a customizable name and icon. Bearish Order Block: a red rectangle with a customizable name and icon.

rectangle with a customizable name and icon. Invalid Order Block—Blue rectangle, displayed when no valid order block is detected.

rectangle, displayed when no valid order block is detected. Dynamic On-Chart Labels: Shows order block details like type, status, and entry points.

Who Should Use This EA?

The Order Blocks Scalper EA is ideal for:

Scalpers looking for fast, small moves.

looking for fast, small moves. Day traders who seek precision entries and exits.

who seek precision entries and exits. Swing traders who aim to capture larger trends based on institutional order flow.

who aim to capture larger trends based on institutional order flow. Both beginners and experienced traders seek automated, logic-driven trade execution.

Why Choose the Order Blocks Scalper EA?

This EA goes beyond simple breakout strategies. By incorporating market structure analysis, it captures institutional order flow, giving traders a strategic edge. The automation of entry, exit, and risk management means users can trade with confidence, even in volatile markets.

Take Control of Your Trading

With the Order Blocks Scalper EA, you’ll have access to institutional-grade analysis and execution, allowing you to trade like a pro. Take advantage of smart order block recognition, automated trade execution, and visual clarity in a single, powerful package.







