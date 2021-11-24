Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5

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Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK.

Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard

Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI indicators

Provide trading signals based on the indicators selected





Features

User-defined trading session: total 3 sessions can be set for auto-trade

Option for auto-trade

Selection of pairs (symbols) to trade: you can choose which pair(s) to trade

User-defined dashboard position

Very easy to adjust the indicator parameters

Very easy and handy to use





Entry Signal

Refer to screenshot 1





Input Parameters

Use Reverse Mode:

No: all candle green ->buy; all candle red ->sell



Yes: all candle green ->sell; all candle red ->buy

Use AutoTrade:

Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Single pair take-profit in pips

Single pair stop-loss in pips

MA:

Use MA1/MA2



MA Timeframe of MA1/MA2



MA Period of MA1/MA2



MA Method of MA1/MA2



MA Applied Price of MA1/MA2

RSI:

Use RSI



RSI Timeframe



RSI Period



RSI Applied Price



RSI Overbought Area



RSI Oversold Area

CCI

Use CCI



CCI Timeframe



CCI Period



CCI Applied Price



CCI Buy Area



CCI Sell Area

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket take-profit in $

Basket stop-loss in $

Max Spread: once spread exceeds max spread, no order will be sent.

Trading Session: if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)



Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed





No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed



Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time



Use Session1



Session1 Start Time





Session1 End Time





Session1comment: comment of each order



Use Session2



Session2 Start Time





Session2 End Time





Session2comment



Use Session3



Session3 Start Time





Session3 End Time





Session3comment



Non-stop session is active if Use Session 1, 2, and 3 are all selected as false.

Time-Frame of new chart

Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank

Prefix: prefix string of your symbol

X_axis: dashboard x position

Y_axis: dashboard y position





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 6 to 9.

Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active. Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column ADR Panel Indicator Tick Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal MA Trend Status Panel RSI Status Panel CCI Status Panel Buy Button Sell Button Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair Buy Volume Column Sell Volume Column Symbol: Profit Column Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP Basket TP: Basket take profit Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL Basket SL: Basket stop loss Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit Close All: close all positions Close Profit: close all positions in profit Close Loss: close all positions in loss Session Monitor Panel: Reverse Mode Monitor Panel: Pair/Currency Selection Button: All: select all 28 pairs

None: clear all selected pairs

EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…

Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons AutoTrade Monitor Panel:

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.