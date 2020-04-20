Market Noise Reduction Hourly Indicator
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.8
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed for H1 and H4 timeframes (TF) only.
No input parameters because it is tuned to these two TF.
It draws two step-like lines: a main Silver line and a signal Red line.
These two lines are calculated so that to enhance the filtration of the market noise.
Buy when the main line goes above the signal line.
Sell when the main line goes below the signal line.