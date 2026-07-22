TS Hunter US500 M5 EA

TS Hunter (Rev4) is a premium, 100% automated quantitative trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the US500 (S&P 500 Index) on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Unlike standard commercial Expert Advisors that cause dangerous overtrading or fall into chaotic tick loops, TS Hunter utilizes a surgical trend-rebuild logic and strict structural filters to execute precise mathematical entries at the most opportune moments. PROVEN LIVE SIMULATION METRICS (5-YEAR STRESS TEST - REAL TICKS): • Profit Factor: 12.91 (Extremely rare efficiency, capturing high gains per risk unit) • Sharpe Ratio: 23.70 (Absolute mathematical regularity and profit consistency over time) • Recovery Factor: 5.32 (Ultra-fast drawdown recovery capabilities) • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 5.32% (Strict capital protection ideal for Prop Firms and institutional accounts) • Expected Payoff: 533.65 USD per trade • Win Rate: 100% on historical verified sample (Balanced Long/Short distribution) CORE FEATURES: • No grid, no martingale, no dangerous infinite tick loops. • Hard-coded kill-switch mechanics for strict risk control (drawdown capped safely). • Built-in ATR Prominence Filters and Exponential Moving Average filters. • Native high-impact news pause integration (30 mins before/after events) to protect capital. • Default inputs are completely pre-optimized for US500 M5—plug and play execution. RECOMMENDED SETUP: • Symbol: US500 / S&P500 • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) • Minimum Deposit: Suitable for any account size (Default base lot: 0.01 for maximum safety) • Broker: Low spread ECN broker with a reliable execution feed. • VPS: Low latency London or New York VPS recommended for optimal performance. ⚠️ PREMIUM ASSET VALUATION: This institutional-grade algorithm is priced strictly based on its elite mathematical efficiency and strict capital preservation. The lifetime license ensures full, unlimited access to the compiled system with absolute copy protection handled natively by the MQL5 network.
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John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
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