RiskPilot Pro

Plan risk clearly. Execute efficiently. Manage positions from one professional MT5 dashboard.

RiskPilot Pro is a visual trade-planning and position-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders define risk before entry, calculate position size, place market or pending orders, and manage open positions from one chart panel.

Important: RiskPilot Pro does not generate trading signals and does not choose trade direction. The trader defines the setup and remains responsible for every trading decision.

Main Advantages

Risk-first workflow: review planned loss, reward, lot size, margin, spread, and risk-to-reward before placing an order.

review planned loss, reward, lot size, margin, spread, and risk-to-reward before placing an order. Visual trade map: plan with clear Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk-zone, and reward-zone objects directly on the chart.

plan with clear Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk-zone, and reward-zone objects directly on the chart. Dashboard control: operational settings are managed from the panel instead of a large and confusing Inputs list.

operational settings are managed from the panel instead of a large and confusing Inputs list. Multi-asset calculation: designed to use the broker's symbol specifications for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 symbols.

designed to use the broker's symbol specifications for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 symbols. Optional automation: partial close, break-even, trailing, hidden levels, and account protection remain under the trader's control.

partial close, break-even, trailing, hidden levels, and account protection remain under the trader's control. Hedging and netting support: account-mode behavior is handled according to MetaTrader 5 rules.

Visual Trade Planning

The chart trade map displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with separate risk and reward zones. Levels can be adjusted on the chart or entered directly in the panel. Planned lot size, monetary risk, expected reward, risk-to-reward ratio, price distance, and estimated margin update with the plan.

Supported Order Tools

Market Buy and Sell

Buy Limit and Sell Limit

Buy Stop and Sell Stop

Automatic risk-based lot calculation or manual lot entry

One-click mode or a professional confirmation step

Split execution and multiple entries

Order comments and reusable presets

Risk Calculation

Position size can be calculated from a fixed amount in the account currency or from a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin. The calculation uses the broker's symbol specifications and is designed for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5.

The plan can include live spread and an estimated commission per lot. Safety controls can limit maximum lot size, maximum planned risk, minimum risk-to-reward ratio, spread, deviation, margin use, and the number of managed positions.

Information Displayed Before Entry

Calculated or manually selected lot size

Stop Loss risk in account currency and percentage

Expected Take Profit value

Risk-to-reward ratio

Estimated margin requirement

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit distances

Current spread and planned commission estimate

Maximum-lot and risk-cap warnings

Position Management

RiskPilot Pro can manage its own trades and, when enabled by the user, manual or mobile trades. Management scope can be limited to the utility's trades, the current symbol, a selected magic number, or account positions permitted by the selected scope.

Management Tools

Up to five partial-close targets

Targets defined by risk-to-reward, points, price, or percentage of the planned distance

Break-even with a configurable offset

Optional Stop Loss movement after a target

Fixed-distance trailing

ATR trailing

Previous-candle trailing

Swing-structure trailing

Moving-average trailing

Risk-to-reward step trailing

Profit-lock staircase trailing

Close winners, losers, buys, sells, or all managed positions

Basket profit and loss limits in the account currency

Safe defaults: Partial close, automatic break-even, and trailing are disabled by default. They operate only after the user enables and configures them.

Pending and Private Execution Tools

OCO pending-order handling

Pending-order cancellation level

Pending-order trailing

Virtual pending orders

Optional hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Split orders and multi-entry execution

Terminal-dependant functions: Virtual orders and hidden protective levels are managed locally. MetaTrader 5, RiskPilot Pro, the trading account connection, and Algo Trading must remain active. Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit are generally safer when terminal or VPS availability is uncertain.

Account Protection

Optional controls include daily loss, daily profit target, overall drawdown, daily risk, simultaneous exposure, maximum spread, and basket profit or loss limits. Protection values remain disabled until the user sets and enables them.

RiskPilot Pro supports netting and hedging accounts. On hedging accounts, Hedge mode permits opposite positions. Hedge safety suspends automatic partial-close, break-even, trailing, and basket-close actions that could unintentionally reduce a hedge. On netting accounts, an opposite order can reduce or reverse the existing net position according to MetaTrader 5 account rules.

Workflow Tools

Professional tabbed dashboard

Dark and light themes

Compact and expanded layouts

Movable panel with saved position

Reusable presets

Time restrictions and scheduled actions

Symbol switching

Price alerts and optional notifications

Hotkeys

Broker diagnostics

Persistent position-management state

Master-chart management for enabled symbols

Input Parameters

RiskPilot Pro keeps the MT5 Inputs tab intentionally short. Trading and management settings are changed from the on-chart dashboard and saved per account.

InpMagicNumber - Unique identifier used to recognize positions and orders created by RiskPilot Pro. Use a different number for another independent instance or strategy.

- Unique identifier used to recognize positions and orders created by RiskPilot Pro. Use a different number for another independent instance or strategy. InpOrderComment - Comment added to orders created from the panel.

- Comment added to orders created from the panel. InpPanelCorner - Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor.

- Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor. InpPanelX - Horizontal panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.

- Horizontal panel distance in pixels from the selected corner. InpPanelY - Vertical panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.

The dashboard provides runtime controls for risk mode, risk value, risk-to-reward ratio, lot cap, confirmation, order mode, initial Stop Loss mode, management scope, manual-trade management, partial targets, break-even, trailing, account protection, OCO, virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, presets, alerts, split execution, theme, and layout.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account types: Hedging and netting

Symbols: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported MT5 instruments

Risk currency: Account deposit currency

Trading style: Manual and semi-automatic trade planning and management

Symbol availability, minimum volume, volume step, tick value, stop distance, freeze level, execution mode, spread, commission, and margin rules depend on the broker.

Basic Setup

Attach RiskPilot Pro to a chart and allow Algo Trading. Select the risk mode and enter the allowed risk. Choose Market, Limit, or Stop order mode. Set Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit on the chart or in the panel. Review lot size, monetary risk, risk-to-reward ratio, spread, and margin. Press Buy or Sell and approve the confirmation window when confirmation is enabled. Enable partial targets, break-even, trailing, or account protection only when required.

Before Live Trading

Test the current broker and symbol on a demo account. Confirm that Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot size, risk, and margin are correct. Review every protection setting and management scope. Use a VPS when relying on virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, or continuous trade management.