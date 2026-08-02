RiskPilot Pro

RiskPilot Pro

Plan risk clearly. Execute efficiently. Manage positions from one professional MT5 dashboard.

RiskPilot Pro is a visual trade-planning and position-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders define risk before entry, calculate position size, place market or pending orders, and manage open positions from one chart panel.

Important: RiskPilot Pro does not generate trading signals and does not choose trade direction. The trader defines the setup and remains responsible for every trading decision.

Main Advantages

  • Risk-first workflow: review planned loss, reward, lot size, margin, spread, and risk-to-reward before placing an order.
  • Visual trade map: plan with clear Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk-zone, and reward-zone objects directly on the chart.
  • Dashboard control: operational settings are managed from the panel instead of a large and confusing Inputs list.
  • Multi-asset calculation: designed to use the broker's symbol specifications for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 symbols.
  • Optional automation: partial close, break-even, trailing, hidden levels, and account protection remain under the trader's control.
  • Hedging and netting support: account-mode behavior is handled according to MetaTrader 5 rules.

Visual Trade Planning

The chart trade map displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with separate risk and reward zones. Levels can be adjusted on the chart or entered directly in the panel. Planned lot size, monetary risk, expected reward, risk-to-reward ratio, price distance, and estimated margin update with the plan.

Supported Order Tools

  • Market Buy and Sell
  • Buy Limit and Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop
  • Automatic risk-based lot calculation or manual lot entry
  • One-click mode or a professional confirmation step
  • Split execution and multiple entries
  • Order comments and reusable presets

Risk Calculation

Position size can be calculated from a fixed amount in the account currency or from a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin. The calculation uses the broker's symbol specifications and is designed for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5.

The plan can include live spread and an estimated commission per lot. Safety controls can limit maximum lot size, maximum planned risk, minimum risk-to-reward ratio, spread, deviation, margin use, and the number of managed positions.

Information Displayed Before Entry

  • Calculated or manually selected lot size
  • Stop Loss risk in account currency and percentage
  • Expected Take Profit value
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Estimated margin requirement
  • Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit distances
  • Current spread and planned commission estimate
  • Maximum-lot and risk-cap warnings

Position Management

RiskPilot Pro can manage its own trades and, when enabled by the user, manual or mobile trades. Management scope can be limited to the utility's trades, the current symbol, a selected magic number, or account positions permitted by the selected scope.

Management Tools

  • Up to five partial-close targets
  • Targets defined by risk-to-reward, points, price, or percentage of the planned distance
  • Break-even with a configurable offset
  • Optional Stop Loss movement after a target
  • Fixed-distance trailing
  • ATR trailing
  • Previous-candle trailing
  • Swing-structure trailing
  • Moving-average trailing
  • Risk-to-reward step trailing
  • Profit-lock staircase trailing
  • Close winners, losers, buys, sells, or all managed positions
  • Basket profit and loss limits in the account currency

Safe defaults: Partial close, automatic break-even, and trailing are disabled by default. They operate only after the user enables and configures them.

Pending and Private Execution Tools

  • OCO pending-order handling
  • Pending-order cancellation level
  • Pending-order trailing
  • Virtual pending orders
  • Optional hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Split orders and multi-entry execution

Terminal-dependant functions: Virtual orders and hidden protective levels are managed locally. MetaTrader 5, RiskPilot Pro, the trading account connection, and Algo Trading must remain active. Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit are generally safer when terminal or VPS availability is uncertain.

Account Protection

Optional controls include daily loss, daily profit target, overall drawdown, daily risk, simultaneous exposure, maximum spread, and basket profit or loss limits. Protection values remain disabled until the user sets and enables them.

RiskPilot Pro supports netting and hedging accounts. On hedging accounts, Hedge mode permits opposite positions. Hedge safety suspends automatic partial-close, break-even, trailing, and basket-close actions that could unintentionally reduce a hedge. On netting accounts, an opposite order can reduce or reverse the existing net position according to MetaTrader 5 account rules.

Workflow Tools

  • Professional tabbed dashboard
  • Dark and light themes
  • Compact and expanded layouts
  • Movable panel with saved position
  • Reusable presets
  • Time restrictions and scheduled actions
  • Symbol switching
  • Price alerts and optional notifications
  • Hotkeys
  • Broker diagnostics
  • Persistent position-management state
  • Master-chart management for enabled symbols

Input Parameters

RiskPilot Pro keeps the MT5 Inputs tab intentionally short. Trading and management settings are changed from the on-chart dashboard and saved per account.

  • InpMagicNumber - Unique identifier used to recognize positions and orders created by RiskPilot Pro. Use a different number for another independent instance or strategy.
  • InpOrderComment - Comment added to orders created from the panel.
  • InpPanelCorner - Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor.
  • InpPanelX - Horizontal panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.
  • InpPanelY - Vertical panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.

The dashboard provides runtime controls for risk mode, risk value, risk-to-reward ratio, lot cap, confirmation, order mode, initial Stop Loss mode, management scope, manual-trade management, partial targets, break-even, trailing, account protection, OCO, virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, presets, alerts, split execution, theme, and layout.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account types: Hedging and netting
  • Symbols: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported MT5 instruments
  • Risk currency: Account deposit currency
  • Trading style: Manual and semi-automatic trade planning and management

Symbol availability, minimum volume, volume step, tick value, stop distance, freeze level, execution mode, spread, commission, and margin rules depend on the broker.

Basic Setup

  1. Attach RiskPilot Pro to a chart and allow Algo Trading.
  2. Select the risk mode and enter the allowed risk.
  3. Choose Market, Limit, or Stop order mode.
  4. Set Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit on the chart or in the panel.
  5. Review lot size, monetary risk, risk-to-reward ratio, spread, and margin.
  6. Press Buy or Sell and approve the confirmation window when confirmation is enabled.
  7. Enable partial targets, break-even, trailing, or account protection only when required.

Before Live Trading

  1. Test the current broker and symbol on a demo account.
  2. Confirm that Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot size, risk, and margin are correct.
  3. Review every protection setting and management scope.
  4. Use a VPS when relying on virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, or continuous trade management.

Risk warning: Trading involves risk. RiskPilot Pro does not guarantee profit, prevent every loss, or remove execution risks such as slippage, gaps, disconnections, latency, or broker rejection.

Recommended products
Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5: Remote Trading Panel via Telegram for MetaTrader 5 Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who need to control their operations quickly, securely, and remotely directly from Telegram. Get the   Windows Bridge APP File and Tutorial Bridge file are needed to connect the Telegram Trading Panel to the MT5 EA. Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016 This is the introductory
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilities
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
Partial Close Manager – Trade Volume Adjustment Tool This tool enables users to perform partial closes on open trades in MetaTrader 5. Functionality Partial Close: Close a portion of open trades with one action. Volume Calculation: Automatically calculates the volume to be closed, eliminating manual input. Multi-Order Support: Applies partial closes to all open orders on the same symbol simultaneously. Draggable Table: Click and hold the header to move the table anywhere on the chart.
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Manual Trading Assistant Pro
Hironori Akahane
Utilities
Manual Trading Assistant Pro 【The Ultimate "Survival Tool" for Manual Traders】 Do you ever struggle with TP/SL calculations during fast-moving markets? This utility is designed for manual traders who want to focus 100% on "Entry (Offense)" and let the machine handle the "Exit (Defense)." 【Key Features】 Built-in Settings Diagnostic Never worry about wrong settings again. The [Pips Check] button automatically verifies if your multiplier settings match your broker's digit format (JPY pairs, Sta
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns. Install the trial version for demo accounts Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, clo
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
Utilities
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant designed to simplify risk management, lot size calculation, and trade execution directly from your chart. This tool helps traders control risk, calculate precise lot sizes, and manage trades automatically with smart features like break-even, partial close, and daily profit/loss protection. It is ideal for Forex traders, prop firm traders, and risk-focused traders who want a clean and efficient trad
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Compacted conversationBneu Prop Firm Pass System v2.25 — Prop Firm Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional on-chart risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor prop firm challenge rules, funded-account restrictions, account risk, news exposure, pending orders, session restrictions, and trade management from one clean dashboard. The system includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm rule presets, custom rule c
Scalping Scale in
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
The "Scalping Scale in" is a utility tool designed for scalpers who want to scale in an initial position at fixed distances without worrying about the S/L and T/P placement, because every second counts when scalping. How it works: You set your desired values in the inputs tab of the EA, and more specifically what Risk-to-Reward you want the T/P to be placed, how wide you want your S/L (in pips) - which also is the distance of the next next stop order (scale in position). You manually click Buy
MT5 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
5 (1)
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually. Signal Provider Utility Pro is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From real-time tr
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilities
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
Utilities
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Bneu Trade Copier Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that enables copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts. The utility supports various lot sizing methods, symbol mapping, trade filtering, and provides a monitoring dashboard. **Main Features** **Master/Slave Architecture** - Configure as Master account to broadcast trade signals - Configure as Slave account to receive and execute trades - Support for up to 50 slave accounts per master - File-based sign
DGem Trade Manager Panel
Damien Jean Michel Gremillet
Utilities
Trade Manager Panel ## Short description  Manage your manual trades with one click: automatic break-even, trailing stop, two-level partial close and risk-based lot sizing — all from a single on-chart panel. --- ## Full description Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that takes care of your open trades so you can focus on the market instead of the order ticket. Drop it on any chart and it manages every position on that symbol automatically, while an interactive panel lets you size new
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Bneu News Filter Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu News Filter is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that monitors economic calendar events and manages trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface. Main Functionality Economic Calendar Integration Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from the MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar. Monitors 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JP
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilities
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
Florian Ahollinger
Utilities
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel   One-Klick-Trading Automatic calculation of Lot sice Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit Up to 3 partial closings Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)   The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor. The Stop Loss and
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
RiskFrame Trade Manager MT5
Daniil Romanov
Utilities
RiskFrame Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 Shape the trade plan around the chart. Size it from risk, check it before sending, and manage the resulting position from the same workspace. RiskFrame is a manual trade-planning, execution and position-management utility for discretionary MetaTrader 5 traders. Its central workflow is a flexible Visual Trade Plan that can be positioned, resized and flipped around the area you are analysing instead of forcing the chart to fit around the panel. Entry, St
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review