Wonder Wizard EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 8 December 2024
- Activations: 7
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time.
User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows:
- Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate on. If empty, defaults to the active chart symbol. (Only the symbols listed above are supported).
- SelectedRisk: Five risk modes from very low to very high, adjusting position sizing and trade aggressiveness.
- MaxNumberOfPairs: Sets the maximum number of currency pairs traded concurrently.
- Max Drawdown in %: Defines a percentage-based drawdown limit; reaching this threshold triggers trade closure and suspends the EA for a predefined duration.
- Max Drawdown in Money: Similar to the percentage-based drawdown, this setting halts trading upon reaching a specific monetary loss.
- Pause Trading Duration: Duration (in days) to suspend trading after hitting the maximum drawdown. For example, 7 for a week-long pause.
- Martingale Levels: Maximum Martingale progression levels permitted. If set to 3, the EA stops increasing lot sizes after three levels.
- Initial LotSize: If different from 0.0, the EA will start always with that lotsize
- Minimum diff in pips: the EA will avoid to open trades for the same symbol at similar price, this is the minimum difference in pips between open trades.
- Offset GMT: Your marketwatch time - GMT, typical value is 2, like ICMarkets
Supported Symbols: The EA is optimized for specific currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, and USDCAD. If the Symbols field is left blank, the EA will default to the symbol of the chart it is attached to.
Recommendation:
• Minimum Starting Balance: $500 (or equivalent in other currencies).
This EA combines machine learning with neural network-based pattern recognition to enhance decision-making in reversal trading, designed for consistent and optimized performance under dynamic market conditions.
Feel free to send me a msg or leave a comment for any questions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126022?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments
Live Signals MQL5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262810?source=Site+Signals+My
Disclaimer: High Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading systems involves significant financial risk, and there is no guarantee of profit or protection from losses.
By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge and accept that:
- You can lose all your invested capital. Forex trading is speculative and can result in substantial losses, up to and including your entire investment.
- Past performance is not indicative of future results. Historical data and backtesting do not guarantee future outcomes.
- Automated trading systems are not foolproof. Market conditions, technical issues, and broker policies may affect the performance of this EA.
- Proper risk management is essential. It is crucial to use only risk capital—funds you can afford to lose without affecting your financial stability.
Seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you are unsure about the risks involved. By using this product, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and the outcomes they produce.
Rented recently. Still in test mode on demo account, but positive first impressions as the advisor really managed to take several sniper precise entries and excellent exit points. The focus of the developer was clearly on building an advisor that does not put your account heavily into drawdown. That's confirmed through backtests, the EA can run with very low drawdown. The author is experienced in the area of machine learning and added self improving features in the code of this EA. There's a dedicated TG group for owners of the advisor, which offers support, set files, backtests and where the author publishes additional information regarding his research. There are only a few parameters you need to fill, one is the stop loss (the author suggests 25% of equity) another one the level of risk. If you feel like having a set and forget EA this is the one - enter a SL at 25%, run a low risk setup (which works even on 1:30 leverage) and let it do its job.