Wonder Wizard EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time.

User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows:

Supported Symbols: The EA is optimized for specific currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, and USDCAD. If the Symbols field is left blank, the EA will default to the symbol of the chart it is attached to.

• Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:30 for the Lowest risk levels)

This EA combines machine learning with neural network-based pattern recognition to enhance decision-making in reversal trading, designed for consistent and optimized performance under dynamic market conditions.

Feel free to send me a msg or leave a comment for any questions:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126022?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments

Live Signals MQL5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262810?source=Site+Signals+My





Disclaimer: High Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading systems involves significant financial risk, and there is no guarantee of profit or protection from losses.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge and accept that:

You can lose all your invested capital. Forex trading is speculative and can result in substantial losses, up to and including your entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Historical data and backtesting do not guarantee future outcomes. Automated trading systems are not foolproof. Market conditions, technical issues, and broker policies may affect the performance of this EA. Proper risk management is essential. It is crucial to use only risk capital—funds you can afford to lose without affecting your financial stability.

Seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you are unsure about the risks involved. By using this product, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and the outcomes they produce.