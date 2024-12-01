Wonder Wizard EA

5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time.

User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows:

  • Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate on. If empty, defaults to the active chart symbol. (Only the symbols listed above are supported).
  • SelectedRisk: Five risk modes from very low to very high, adjusting position sizing and trade aggressiveness.
  • MaxNumberOfPairs: Sets the maximum number of currency pairs traded concurrently.
  • Max Drawdown in %: Defines a percentage-based drawdown limit; reaching this threshold triggers trade closure and suspends the EA for a predefined duration.
  • Max Drawdown in Money: Similar to the percentage-based drawdown, this setting halts trading upon reaching a specific monetary loss.
  • Pause Trading Duration: Duration (in days) to suspend trading after hitting the maximum drawdown. For example, 7 for a week-long pause.
  • Martingale Levels: Maximum Martingale progression levels permitted. If set to 3, the EA stops increasing lot sizes after three levels.
  • Initial LotSize: If different from 0.0, the EA will start always with that lotsize
  • Minimum diff in pips: the EA will avoid to open trades for the same symbol at similar price, this is the minimum difference in pips between open trades.
  • Offset GMT: Your marketwatch time - GMT, typical value is 2, like ICMarkets

Supported Symbols: The EA is optimized for specific currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, and USDCAD. If the Symbols field is left blank, the EA will default to the symbol of the chart it is attached to.

Recommendation:

• Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:30 for the Lowest risk levels)

• Minimum Starting Balance: $500 (or equivalent in other currencies).


This EA combines machine learning with neural network-based pattern recognition to enhance decision-making in reversal trading, designed for consistent and optimized performance under dynamic market conditions.

Feel free to send me a msg or leave a comment for any questions:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126022?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments

Live Signals MQL5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262810?source=Site+Signals+My


Disclaimer: High Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading systems involves significant financial risk, and there is no guarantee of profit or protection from losses.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge and accept that:

  1. You can lose all your invested capital. Forex trading is speculative and can result in substantial losses, up to and including your entire investment.
  2. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Historical data and backtesting do not guarantee future outcomes.
  3. Automated trading systems are not foolproof. Market conditions, technical issues, and broker policies may affect the performance of this EA.
  4. Proper risk management is essential. It is crucial to use only risk capital—funds you can afford to lose without affecting your financial stability.

Seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you are unsure about the risks involved. By using this product, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and the outcomes they produce.


Reviews 7
Cyberstock
93
Cyberstock 2024.12.06 15:48 
 

Rented recently. Still in test mode on demo account, but positive first impressions as the advisor really managed to take several sniper precise entries and excellent exit points. The focus of the developer was clearly on building an advisor that does not put your account heavily into drawdown. That's confirmed through backtests, the EA can run with very low drawdown. The author is experienced in the area of machine learning and added self improving features in the code of this EA. There's a dedicated TG group for owners of the advisor, which offers support, set files, backtests and where the author publishes additional information regarding his research. There are only a few parameters you need to fill, one is the stop loss (the author suggests 25% of equity) another one the level of risk. If you feel like having a set and forget EA this is the one - enter a SL at 25%, run a low risk setup (which works even on 1:30 leverage) and let it do its job.

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4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
XAU Sniper Pro
Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
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Import and Export Global Variables
Borja Mayoral Arauz
Utilities
Overview: The WWImportExportGV  is a versatile and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users to manage global variables effortlessly. With this tool, traders can easily export all global variables from their terminal to a CSV file or import them into another terminal, ensuring seamless synchronization between trading environments. Features: Export Mode: Automatically extracts all global variables from the current MT5 terminal and saves them to a CSV file. This file can be shared o
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Jose Guillermo Seijo Rodriguez
285
Jose Guillermo Seijo Rodriguez 2024.12.10 11:15 
 

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Cyberstock
93
Cyberstock 2024.12.06 15:48 
 

Rented recently. Still in test mode on demo account, but positive first impressions as the advisor really managed to take several sniper precise entries and excellent exit points. The focus of the developer was clearly on building an advisor that does not put your account heavily into drawdown. That's confirmed through backtests, the EA can run with very low drawdown. The author is experienced in the area of machine learning and added self improving features in the code of this EA. There's a dedicated TG group for owners of the advisor, which offers support, set files, backtests and where the author publishes additional information regarding his research. There are only a few parameters you need to fill, one is the stop loss (the author suggests 25% of equity) another one the level of risk. If you feel like having a set and forget EA this is the one - enter a SL at 25%, run a low risk setup (which works even on 1:30 leverage) and let it do its job.

Dkmillion
1322
Dkmillion 2024.12.06 13:38 
 

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Jl C
23
Jl C 2024.12.05 18:10 
 

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vic12aus
298
vic12aus 2024.12.02 23:24 
 

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Carlos Cacho Buch
123
Carlos Cacho Buch 2024.12.02 23:12 
 

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Timothy Stephen Eacott
400
Timothy Stephen Eacott 2024.12.02 14:03 
 

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