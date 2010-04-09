Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro
- Experts
- Gabriel Oreoluwa James
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro 1.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) crafted for trading XAU/USD on the 30-minute timeframe. Designed with precision and control in mind, this EA offers robust protection and a dynamic strategy to thrive in gold's high-volatility environment.
Key Features:
- Optimized for XAU/USD: Tailored to capture lucrative opportunities in gold trading.
- News Filter: Protects your positions by avoiding trades during high-impact news events.
- Entry Protections:
- Maximum Spread Control for efficient cost management.
- Maximum Open Positions and Lots to avoid overexposure.
- Daily Protections:
- Maximum Daily Loss Limit to enforce disciplined trading.
- Maximum Daily Drawdown % Control for account stability.
- Account Protections:
- Minimum Equity Check.
- Maximum Equity Drawdown % Control.
- Maximum Equity Cap for preserving profits.
- Dynamic Strategy: Utilizes technical indicators like RSI, ATR, Stochastic Oscillator, and Pin Bar Recognition for precise entries and exits.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically secures profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels as the market moves in your favor.
- Risk Management: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing to fit your trading approach.
Why Choose Golden Edge Pro?
- Comprehensive Protection: Multiple layers of safeguards for your capital.
- Reliable Execution: Delivers fast and accurate trade execution.
- Adaptable: Ideal for traders looking to maximize returns on the 30-minute XAU/USD timeframe.