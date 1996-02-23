H4 Tendence

In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips.

PARAMETERS:

inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase transactions)

inp5_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 300 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Purchase transactions)

inp7_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Sales operations)

inp7_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 300 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Purchase transactions)

This strategy, after backtesting with all the available currencies, is recommended for use with the following: The ones mentioned below are recommended with 300 pips in Take Profit.

Major: USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD.

Crosses: NZDJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, GOLD

The ones mentioned below are recommended with 200 pips in Take Profit.

Crosses: NZDCHF, EURGBP, GBPNZD

The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100. It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25



