GoldEdge Matrix
- Experts
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Chi Sang Lai🚀 Hello traders!
I’m excited to introduce the complete GoldEdge EA Series for MT5!
Whether you want to learn and test with our free version, GoldEdge Spark, or dominate the markets with our specialized premium EAs, we have a solution for you.
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 6
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection.
GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup.
It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full optimization freedom.
Instead of running multiple separate systems blindly, GoldEdge Matrix provides one unified framework for structured grid-style entries, adaptive position scaling, ATR Ratio filtering, GE ATR Price Border logic, spread control, and mechanical hedging recovery.
Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website
All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller
Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only
GoldEdge Matrix is now available at a special launch price of only $599.
Price will increase to $899 from 10 August 2026, and the final regular price will be $1399.
Premium Edition: GoldEdge Matrix already combines multiple GoldEdge currency systems into one complete EA. Early buyers receive access to the all-in-one Matrix framework with full optimization freedom and pre-configured presets for major currency complexes.
Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge CHF on or before 10 August 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series.
You may choose one of the following bonus EAs:
- GoldEdge US30
- GoldEdge USD
- GoldEdge CAD
- GoldEdge JPY
- GoldEdge CHF
This launch promotion is designed to help serious traders access the complete GoldEdge currency portfolio at the lowest possible cost.
Built for Prop Firm Challenges
GoldEdge Matrix is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, diversification, and consistent execution.
The EA covers four major currency complexes, including USD, CAD, JPY and CHF, and combines ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, volatility filtering, per-symbol risk protection, and full parameter optimization.
Prop firms demand unique strategies — not off-the-shelf copies. With GoldEdge Matrix, you can optimize your own ATR borders, order spacing, lot behavior, hedging targets, and risk profile to create a setup that is uniquely yours.
For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, news trading restrictions, lot exposure, correlated symbols, and weekend holding rules. Conservative settings are recommended.
Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE
Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE
Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE
Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My
[User Manual, Strategy & Docs]
Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System
9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels
GoldEdge Matrix uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline.
Four EAs in One
GoldEdge Matrix combines the power of four dedicated systems: GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF.
Unified Hedged Grid Framework
The EA can deploy simultaneous Buy and Sell positions using identical parameters in both directions. Across all supported currency groups, the same core logic is designed to deliver consistent, hedged performance.
ATR Ratio Filter
Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods.
Smart Lot Scaling
Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, selected symbol group, and currency pair market structure.
Premium Edition: Full Optimization Freedom
Create your own unique strategy from scratch.
GoldEdge Matrix gives advanced users full access to optimize the key components of the system, including GE ATR Price Border behavior, order distance, take-profit logic, hedging recovery, lot behavior, risk control, and ATR Ratio filters.
Prop firms require unique trading behavior and controlled risk profiles. With full optimization access, you can design your own logic, set your own borders, fine-tune exposure, and create a strategy that is entirely your own.
This is the premium edition for traders who want more than fixed presets — one EA, four markets, and full control.
Complete Market Coverage
GoldEdge Matrix includes pre-optimized presets for all four currency groups:
- USD — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
- CAD — AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD
- JPY — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
- CHF — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF
Each preset is designed around the unique rhythm of its currency complex, including USD liquidity, CAD stability, JPY volatility expansion, and CHF range-bound behavior.
The system has been tested through aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles and global trade war periods, delivering consistent results across brokers such as ICMarkets, Vantage, and prop firm environments like FTMO, subject to broker conditions.
Dual-Layer Hedging System
Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge
GoldEdge Matrix can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement.
Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism
The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery.
Hedging Close Logic
When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.
Proven Stability
Four Currencies, One System
GoldEdge Matrix is designed to provide complete market coverage across USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes. It combines stable, liquid, trending, and range-bound currency behaviors into one unified framework.
Most parameters come pre-configured and optimized, allowing users to start with proven presets while still having the freedom to fine-tune their own unique strategy.
Performance has remained consistently strong across multiple brokers and prop firm environments, subject to broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution quality, and symbol specifications.
Key Components
Hedging Close
When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure.
ATR-Based Take Profit
Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing currency pair volatility.
ATR Ratio Filter
ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action.
Spread Control
GoldEdge Matrix checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods.
Symbol Cut Loss
Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual symbol, reducing the chance that one pair dominates the whole portfolio risk.
Cooldown After Cut Loss
In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.
Advanced Protection:
GoldEdge Matrix features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a 24-hour cooldown, ensuring capital preservation comes first.
Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection
The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making.
Above the Border Midline → SELL Zone
When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Sell-side opportunities and waits for price to retrace back into the range.
Below the Border Midline → BUY Zone
When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Buy-side opportunities and waits for recovery into the trading range.
Currency-Specific Behavior
CAD, USD, JPY and CHF pairs can behave differently. GoldEdge Matrix allows users to apply pre-configured presets or optimize their own settings for each currency complex.
One Order Per Bar
Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes.
Portfolio Diversification
By spreading logic across multiple currency groups, GoldEdge Matrix helps reduce reliance on a single market behavior or one isolated symbol.
Recommended Symbols
- USD Group — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
- CAD Group — AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD
- JPY Group — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
- CHF Group — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF
GoldEdge Matrix is designed for traders who want broad currency coverage through one EA while maintaining per-symbol risk control and flexible optimization.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
- Minimum deposit: USD 500 with 1:1000 leverage
- Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs
- Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability
- Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
- Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports forex trading, including prop firms such as FTMO
- Account type: Hedging account is recommended
- Backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
- VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation
GE Price Border 9 Indicator
Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart.
Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.
Backtest Guide
- Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
- Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs
- Use Balance USD 500 or above
- Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available
- Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing
- Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
- For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator
- Always compare results across different brokers because spreads, commission, swap, execution quality, symbol suffixes, and trading conditions may vary
- When testing multiple symbols, review total portfolio exposure and correlated drawdown carefully
Fine-Tuning & Optimization
For advanced users, GoldEdge Matrix provides full optimization freedom designed for H4 multi-currency trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations.
Recommended Optimization Parameters:
- Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders
- Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target
- Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
- Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery
- Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot
- Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio
- Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio
- GE ATR Price Border width — customize border sensitivity and range behavior
- Lot Multiplier — fine-tune scaling aggressiveness and recovery behavior
- Order count and entry timing — control exposure frequency and symbol-specific rhythm
Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.
Lot Size Guide
AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together.
For example, if you start with USD 500 and 0.01 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 1,000 should normally be matched with 0.02 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure.
This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot:
- Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
- Target Net Profit After Hedging
Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned.
When running multiple symbols, avoid simply multiplying lot size across all pairs. Portfolio exposure, correlation, and prop firm drawdown limits must be considered carefully.
Designed for Serious Prop Firm Traders
GoldEdge Matrix is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant across multiple currency complexes.
Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting.
Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge Matrix provides a complete trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, ATR filtering, per-symbol protection, and full optimization freedom.
Disclaimer
- Trading forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities carries a high level of risk.
- Currency pairs can move sharply during central bank decisions, employment data, inflation releases, geopolitical events, market open, market close, and rollover.
- Past performance is not indicative of future results.
- Always test on a demo account before using a live account.
- Do not use lot sizes that exceed your account size or risk tolerance.
- Spreads may widen during market open, market close, rollover, and high-impact news.
- Use different Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs or multiple symbol groups.
- Risk settings must match your account balance, leverage, broker conditions, contract size, spread, commission, symbol specifications, and trading objectives.
- When trading multiple symbols, monitor portfolio correlation, total exposure, margin usage, and combined drawdown.
- For prop firm accounts, always verify the firm’s rules regarding daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, news trading, holding over weekend, lot size limits, copy trading rules, and trading conditions.
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