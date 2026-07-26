GoldEdge Matrix

GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection.

GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup.

It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full optimization freedom.

Instead of running multiple separate systems blindly, GoldEdge Matrix provides one unified framework for structured grid-style entries, adaptive position scaling, ATR Ratio filtering, GE ATR Price Border logic, spread control, and mechanical hedging recovery.

Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website

All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller

Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only

GoldEdge Matrix is now available at a special launch price of only $599.

Price will increase to $899 from 10 August 2026, and the final regular price will be $1399.

Premium Edition: GoldEdge Matrix already combines multiple GoldEdge currency systems into one complete EA. Early buyers receive access to the all-in-one Matrix framework with full optimization freedom and pre-configured presets for major currency complexes.

Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge CHF on or before 10 August 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series.

You may choose one of the following bonus EAs:

  • GoldEdge US30
  • GoldEdge USD
  • GoldEdge CAD
  • GoldEdge JPY
  • GoldEdge CHF

This launch promotion is designed to help serious traders access the complete GoldEdge currency portfolio at the lowest possible cost.

Built for Prop Firm Challenges

GoldEdge Matrix is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, diversification, and consistent execution.

The EA covers four major currency complexes, including USD, CAD, JPY and CHF, and combines ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, volatility filtering, per-symbol risk protection, and full parameter optimization.

Prop firms demand unique strategies — not off-the-shelf copies. With GoldEdge Matrix, you can optimize your own ATR borders, order spacing, lot behavior, hedging targets, and risk profile to create a setup that is uniquely yours.

For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, news trading restrictions, lot exposure, correlated symbols, and weekend holding rules. Conservative settings are recommended.

Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My

[User Manual, Strategy & Docs]

Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System

9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels
GoldEdge Matrix uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline.

Four EAs in One
GoldEdge Matrix combines the power of four dedicated systems: GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF.

Unified Hedged Grid Framework
The EA can deploy simultaneous Buy and Sell positions using identical parameters in both directions. Across all supported currency groups, the same core logic is designed to deliver consistent, hedged performance.

ATR Ratio Filter
Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods.

Smart Lot Scaling
Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, selected symbol group, and currency pair market structure.

Premium Edition: Full Optimization Freedom

Create your own unique strategy from scratch.

GoldEdge Matrix gives advanced users full access to optimize the key components of the system, including GE ATR Price Border behavior, order distance, take-profit logic, hedging recovery, lot behavior, risk control, and ATR Ratio filters.

Prop firms require unique trading behavior and controlled risk profiles. With full optimization access, you can design your own logic, set your own borders, fine-tune exposure, and create a strategy that is entirely your own.

This is the premium edition for traders who want more than fixed presets — one EA, four markets, and full control.

Complete Market Coverage

GoldEdge Matrix includes pre-optimized presets for all four currency groups:

  • USD — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • CAD — AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD
  • JPY — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
  • CHF — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF

Each preset is designed around the unique rhythm of its currency complex, including USD liquidity, CAD stability, JPY volatility expansion, and CHF range-bound behavior.

The system has been tested through aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles and global trade war periods, delivering consistent results across brokers such as ICMarkets, Vantage, and prop firm environments like FTMO, subject to broker conditions.

Dual-Layer Hedging System

Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge
GoldEdge Matrix can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement.

Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism
The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery.

Hedging Close Logic
When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.

Proven Stability

Four Currencies, One System

GoldEdge Matrix is designed to provide complete market coverage across USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes. It combines stable, liquid, trending, and range-bound currency behaviors into one unified framework.

Most parameters come pre-configured and optimized, allowing users to start with proven presets while still having the freedom to fine-tune their own unique strategy.

Performance has remained consistently strong across multiple brokers and prop firm environments, subject to broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution quality, and symbol specifications.

Key Components

Hedging Close
When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure.

ATR-Based Take Profit
Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing currency pair volatility.

ATR Ratio Filter
ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action.

Spread Control
GoldEdge Matrix checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods.

Symbol Cut Loss
Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual symbol, reducing the chance that one pair dominates the whole portfolio risk.

Cooldown After Cut Loss
In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.

Advanced Protection:
GoldEdge Matrix features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a 24-hour cooldown, ensuring capital preservation comes first.

Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection

The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making.

Above the Border Midline → SELL Zone
When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Sell-side opportunities and waits for price to retrace back into the range.

Below the Border Midline → BUY Zone
When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Buy-side opportunities and waits for recovery into the trading range.

Currency-Specific Behavior
CAD, USD, JPY and CHF pairs can behave differently. GoldEdge Matrix allows users to apply pre-configured presets or optimize their own settings for each currency complex.

One Order Per Bar
Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes.

Portfolio Diversification
By spreading logic across multiple currency groups, GoldEdge Matrix helps reduce reliance on a single market behavior or one isolated symbol.

Recommended Symbols

  • USD Group — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • CAD Group AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD
  • JPY Group — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
  • CHF Group — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF

GoldEdge Matrix is designed for traders who want broad currency coverage through one EA while maintaining per-symbol risk control and flexible optimization.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: USD 500 with 1:1000 leverage
  • Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports forex trading, including prop firms such as FTMO
  • Account type: Hedging account is recommended
  • Backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
  • VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator

Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart.

Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.

Backtest Guide

  • Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
  • Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs
  • Use Balance USD 500 or above
  • Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator
  • Always compare results across different brokers because spreads, commission, swap, execution quality, symbol suffixes, and trading conditions may vary
  • When testing multiple symbols, review total portfolio exposure and correlated drawdown carefully

Fine-Tuning & Optimization

For advanced users, GoldEdge Matrix provides full optimization freedom designed for H4 multi-currency trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations.

Recommended Optimization Parameters:

  • Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders
  • Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target
  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio
  • Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio
  • GE ATR Price Border width — customize border sensitivity and range behavior
  • Lot Multiplier — fine-tune scaling aggressiveness and recovery behavior
  • Order count and entry timing — control exposure frequency and symbol-specific rhythm

Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.

Lot Size Guide

AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together.

For example, if you start with USD 500 and 0.01 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 1,000 should normally be matched with 0.02 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure.

This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot:

  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging

Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned.

When running multiple symbols, avoid simply multiplying lot size across all pairs. Portfolio exposure, correlation, and prop firm drawdown limits must be considered carefully.

Designed for Serious Prop Firm Traders

GoldEdge Matrix is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant across multiple currency complexes.

Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting.

Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge Matrix provides a complete trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, ATR filtering, per-symbol protection, and full optimization freedom.

Disclaimer

  • Trading forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities carries a high level of risk.
  • Currency pairs can move sharply during central bank decisions, employment data, inflation releases, geopolitical events, market open, market close, and rollover.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Always test on a demo account before using a live account.
  • Do not use lot sizes that exceed your account size or risk tolerance.
  • Spreads may widen during market open, market close, rollover, and high-impact news.
  • Use different Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs or multiple symbol groups.
  • Risk settings must match your account balance, leverage, broker conditions, contract size, spread, commission, symbol specifications, and trading objectives.
  • When trading multiple symbols, monitor portfolio correlation, total exposure, margin usage, and combined drawdown.
  • For prop firm accounts, always verify the firm’s rules regarding daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, news trading, holding over weekend, lot size limits, copy trading rules, and trading conditions.
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Suk Kwan Lenna Heung
277
Suk Kwan Lenna Heung 2026.08.04 15:14 
 

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Chi Sang Lai
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Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.04 15:30
Hi Suk, thanks for the wonderful review! Keeping your account safe during extreme market conditions is exactly what Spark was designed for. Matrix will give you excellent diversification. Best of luck with your live trading and conquering that Prop Firm challenge—let us know how it goes!
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