MA Revolution is upgraded version of standard Moving Average. With the current upgrade moving average line got more sensitive with different market conditions. It gets more flexible by decreasing default period step by step while market is sharp and incrasing period back to default period step by step while market is normal again.

testing of the idea shows that this upgraded version gives much more acuracy for detecting market direction, changes in direction are shown much early than standard Ma shows with one frozen period.

Period change is linked to Volatility detection indicator line. When volatility indicator is rising, the period of Ma is decreasing until volatility is in up mode and the period is increasing back to normal when volatility line is decreasing.

MA revolution contains next input parameters:

M aPeriodSt art - def ault period of M a which should decre ase when m arket is vol atile.

M aPeriodEnd - minimum period till where decre asing is possible.

M aPeriodStep - period point by wh at def ault period will be decre ased step by step till the End Period.

VolTF - Vol atility indic ator timefr ame according which to ch ange M a Period (VolTF should be Higher th an timefr ame you wish to use for M a Revolution)

VolPeriod - Period of Volatility Indicator. How to use: If you wish to use M A Revolution on M5-M15-M30 timefr ames, VolTF (timefr ame of Vol a tility indic ator) should be used H1 or H4 It should be alw ays higher th an timefr ame used for M A Revolution to appe ar. M A revolution line ch anges color to Green when the line is going up and c andle is over the line. M A Revolution line ch anges color to Red when the line is going down and c andle is lower the line. M A Revolution line ch anges color to Yellow when the line is going down but c andle is over the line or the line is going up but c andle is lower the line.





