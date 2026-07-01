Quantora Institutional IFVG

  • Indicators
  • Hardik K Chapla
    Hardik K Chapla

    Hardik K Chapla

    My Trading Journey & Philosophy
    With 5+ years of market experience, I’ve explored both manual and automated trading—blending technical precision with real-world adaptability. Over time, I’ve built a strategy that prioritizes consistency, patience, and smart decision-making.
    My Core Belief
    1 topic
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Quantora Institutional IFVG is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that identifies high-probability Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis and intelligent quality filtering.

The indicator automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG), tracks their inversion into IFVGs, and filters weak setups based on gap quality, candle strength, and ATR measurements. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it provides clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, helping traders make faster and more consistent decisions.

Unlike basic FVG indicators, Quantora Institutional IFVG focuses on quality rather than quantity, reducing unnecessary signals while highlighting the strongest reversal opportunities.

Key Features

  • Automatic Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection

  • Intelligent Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confirmation

  • Advanced quality filters to reduce low-probability setups

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward targets (1R to 6R)

  • Built-in trading dashboard

  • Real-time Buy and Sell alerts

  • Popup, Push Notification, and Email alerts

  • Multiple filtering modes (Off, Loose, Balanced, Strict, and Custom)

  • Clean and lightweight chart visualization

  • Fully customizable settings

Recommended Usage

  • Works on all Forex currency pairs, Crypto, Gold, Indices.

  • Optimized for 2-digit currency pairs, while also performing well across other Forex instruments.

  • Best results are achieved on higher timeframes, especially:

    • H1

    • H4

    • Daily

Suitable For

  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

  • ICT methodology traders

  • Price Action traders

  • Swing traders

  • Intraday traders

Why Choose Quantora Institutional IFVG?

  • Focuses on high-quality IFVG setups instead of generating excessive signals.

  • Combines price action with ATR-based filtering for improved signal quality.

  • Provides complete trade planning with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

  • Easy to use for both discretionary and systematic trading approaches.


Backtesting

For faster backtesting, it is recommended to use the following Strategy Tester settings:

  • Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC (Recommended)
  • This mode provides significantly faster testing while producing reliable results for this indicator.
  • Using Every Tick or Real Ticks will increase testing time considerably and is generally unnecessary unless you specifically require tick-level analysis.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any supported Forex pair
  • Timeframe: H1, H4, or Daily
  • Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC
  • Visual Mode: Optional

Note: Since Quantora Institutional IFVG generates signals only after a candle closes, 1 Minute OHLC modeling is the recommended option for quick and efficient backtesting.

Important Notice

This indicator is designed to assist technical analysis and trade planning. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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