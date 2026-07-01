Quantora Institutional IFVG is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that identifies high-probability Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis and intelligent quality filtering.

The indicator automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG), tracks their inversion into IFVGs, and filters weak setups based on gap quality, candle strength, and ATR measurements. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it provides clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, helping traders make faster and more consistent decisions.

Unlike basic FVG indicators, Quantora Institutional IFVG focuses on quality rather than quantity, reducing unnecessary signals while highlighting the strongest reversal opportunities.

Key Features

Automatic Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection

Intelligent Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confirmation

Advanced quality filters to reduce low-probability setups

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

Configurable Risk-to-Reward targets (1R to 6R)

Built-in trading dashboard

Real-time Buy and Sell alerts

Popup, Push Notification, and Email alerts

Multiple filtering modes (Off, Loose, Balanced, Strict, and Custom)

Clean and lightweight chart visualization

Fully customizable settings

Recommended Usage

Works on all Forex currency pairs, Crypto, Gold, Indices .

Optimized for 2-digit currency pairs , while also performing well across other Forex instruments.

Best results are achieved on higher timeframes , especially: H1 H4 Daily



Suitable For

Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

ICT methodology traders

Price Action traders

Swing traders

Intraday traders

Why Choose Quantora Institutional IFVG?

Focuses on high-quality IFVG setups instead of generating excessive signals.

Combines price action with ATR-based filtering for improved signal quality.

Provides complete trade planning with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Easy to use for both discretionary and systematic trading approaches.



Backtesting

For faster backtesting, it is recommended to use the following Strategy Tester settings: Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC (Recommended)

(Recommended) This mode provides significantly faster testing while producing reliable results for this indicator.

Using Every Tick or Real Ticks will increase testing time considerably and is generally unnecessary unless you specifically require tick-level analysis. Recommended Settings Symbol: Any supported Forex pair

Timeframe: H1, H4, or Daily

Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC

Visual Mode: Optional Note: Since Quantora Institutional IFVG generates signals only after a candle closes, 1 Minute OHLC modeling is the recommended option for quick and efficient backtesting.

Important Notice

This indicator is designed to assist technical analysis and trade planning. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.