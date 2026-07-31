Volume profile ctrldrag
- Indicators
-
Gennadiy StanilevychDevelopments in the field of the "Trading Chaos" strategy involve the use of big data processing technology to generate trading signals and automate order placement based on those signals. All my software products are available on the "Market" page, which can be found at
- Version: 3.25
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 13
Version 3.20 | MQL5 | MT5 | Indicator for Main Chart Window
VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly.
How to Use
• Hold Ctrl + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range
• Drag the cursor to the end of the range
• Release the mouse button — the profile is built automatically
• Displayed: POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low)
Features
• Buy/Sell volume split — separate visualization of bullish and bearish volume
• Configurable number of price levels (histogram rows)
• Volume labels displayed on histogram bars
• Profile accumulation mode — “Keep Previous Profiles” allows storing multiple profiles simultaneously
• Real volume support (if provided by the broker)
• Full color customization: buy bars, sell bars, POC, VAH/VAL, labels
Important Notes
Mouse Conflict: The indicator requires exclusive capture of mouse events in the main chart window. If another indicator in the same window also uses CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, the Ctrl+Drag function may not work correctly. When a conflict is detected, the notification is sent exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal — the chart screen remains clean.
• Apply only to the main chart window — the indicator does not work in sub-windows
• To clear all profiles — detach and reattach the indicator
• The selected range must contain at least 10 bars — if the range is too narrow the profile is not built (a message is logged to the journal)
• All technical messages and errors — exclusively in the MT5 Experts journal (format: [VP] ...)
Input Parameters
Volume Profile
• Price Levels — number of histogram price levels (default: 100)
• Split Buy/Sell — split volume into buy and sell
• Buy/Sell/Total Bar Color — histogram bar colors
• Bar Width % — profile width as % of visible bars (1–50)
• Keep Previous Profiles — keep previous profiles on the chart
Key Levels
• Show POC — show the Point of Control line
• Show VAH/VAL — show Value Area High and Low levels
• Show Level Labels — POC / VAH / VAL text labels on the chart
Volume Labels
• Show Volume Labels — show volume numbers on bars
• Label Min Ratio % — minimum bar size ratio to display a label (0–100)
Volume Source
• Use Real Volume — use real volume (requires broker support)
Experts Journal Messages
All diagnostic messages from the indicator are output exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal in the format
• [VP] WARN: mouse conflict detected — mouse capture conflict with another indicator
• [VP] WARN: range too narrow — selected range is less than 10 bars
• [VP] Profile built | Bars:N | POC:... | VAH:... | VAL:... — profile successfully built
• [VP] ERR: no volume/time/high/low data — no data available for the selected range
Traders Market | Version 3.20 | Gennadiy Stanilevych - iTC - MQL5 Algo Trading community