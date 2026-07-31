Volume profile ctrldrag

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile

Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag  — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly.

How to Use

  Hold Ctrl + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range

  Drag the cursor to the end of the range

  Release the mouse button — the profile is built automatically

  Displayed: POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low)

Features

  Buy/Sell volume split  — separate visualization of bullish and bearish volume

  Configurable number of price levels (histogram rows)

  Volume labels displayed on histogram bars

  Profile accumulation mode  — “Keep Previous Profiles” allows storing multiple profiles simultaneously

  Real volume support (if provided by the broker)

  Full color customization: buy bars, sell bars, POC, VAH/VAL, labels

Important Notes

Mouse Conflict: The indicator requires exclusive capture of mouse events in the main chart window. If another indicator in the same window also uses CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, the Ctrl+Drag function may not work correctly. When a conflict is detected, the notification is sent exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal  — the chart screen remains clean.

 Apply only to the main chart window  — the indicator does not work in sub-windows

  To clear all profiles — detach and reattach the indicator

  The selected range must contain at least 10 bars  — if the range is too narrow the profile is not built (a message is logged to the journal)

  All technical messages and errors — exclusively in the MT5 Experts journal (format: [VP] ...)

Input Parameters

Volume Profile

  Price Levels — number of histogram price levels (default: 100)

  Split Buy/Sell — split volume into buy and sell

  Buy/Sell/Total Bar Color — histogram bar colors

  Bar Width % — profile width as % of visible bars (1–50)

  Keep Previous Profiles — keep previous profiles on the chart

Key Levels

  Show POC — show the Point of Control line

  Show VAH/VAL — show Value Area High and Low levels

  Show Level Labels — POC / VAH / VAL text labels on the chart

Volume Labels

  Show Volume Labels — show volume numbers on bars

  Label Min Ratio % — minimum bar size ratio to display a label (0–100)

Volume Source

  Use Real Volume — use real volume (requires broker support)

Experts Journal Messages

All diagnostic messages from the indicator are output exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal in the format

  [VP] WARN: mouse conflict detected — mouse capture conflict with another indicator

  [VP] WARN: range too narrow — selected range is less than 10 bars

  [VP] Profile built | Bars:N | POC:... | VAH:... | VAL:... — profile successfully built

  [VP] ERR: no volume/time/high/low data — no data available for the selected range

 

Traders Market |  Version 3.20  | Gennadiy Stanilevych - iTC -  MQL5 Algo Trading community



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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Trading Chaos Chart
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark on a chart the following trade signals described in "Trading Chaos (2-nd edition)": Bullish and bearish divergence bars with angulation (including squat). Bars in the red and in the green zones according to the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Squat bars on the chart independent of the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Levels of "important" fractals relative to the "Teeth line" of the Alligator indicator. Drawing angulati
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
Indicators
Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
Modified Awesome Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Awesome Oscillator according to the strategies "Trading Chaos, second edition" and "New Trading Dimensions". The indicator detects and marks the following trade signals: "Two peaks" - Divergence. The signal "Second wise-man" - third consequent bar of the Awesome Oscillator after its color is changed. The histogram crosses the zero line. The signal "Saucer". The indicator includes a signal block that inf
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
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Modified Accelerator Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to determine and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Accelerator Oscillator, which were described by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions". The list of signals: The buy signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line.  The buy
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Fifth dimension
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator looks for the "Fifth dimension" trade signals and marks them on the chart. A detailed description of the chart patterns that generate the trade signals can be found in Chapter 8 "The Balance Line Trades" in the book Williams' "New Trading Dimensions". Signal levels with indication of the position entry or stop loss placement price are indicated directly on the chart. This feature creates additional convenience for the trader when placing pending orders. A solid horizontal line is d
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Stairway
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
FREE
Short term extremum
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
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Fractal breakout level
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
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Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
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Lifebuoy
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The script analyzes all trading instruments listed in the Market Watch of the MT5 platform to assess their suitability for trading on the timeframes specified in the settings. Based on the analysis, the script displays a table, where trading instruments deemed suitable and recommended for trading are marked in green, based on their compliance with the risk-to-reward ratio coefficient, including the spread (default 1:3). Instruments not recommended for trading are marked in red.
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Iranger
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades. Key Features: Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis. Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values. Adapts to any timeframe, providing releva
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Slider profy
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The idea of ​​enhancing the free Slider utility appeared after the release of a lite version of the EA trade panel Trading Chaos Expert Lite , which operates in the Current Chart mode without the possibility to maintain trades of several symbols in a single window. The purpose of Slider profy Ease search for trading signals by automatic display of charts of currency pairs from the "Market Watch" one by one at a specified interval of time in seconds. Automation of one-click placing of pending ord
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Slider
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more det
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Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Auto Format
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is an utility for automatic scaling of a chart and making at least 140 bars visible in it. This is necessary for a correct wave analysis according to the Bill Williams' strategy "Trading Chaos". The utility can be used on any timeframe available in МetaТrader 5. It draws a vertical line through the first bar the calculation starts from. This line allows you to see the probable starting point of the wave sequence along with a sufficient number of bars displayed in the chart. It also makes th
Stop close only
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will
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