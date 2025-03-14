PillowIndicator
- Indicators
-
Sergey ShevchenkoCreate a job for me:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=baromix
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 March 2025
- Activations: 5
If you need an indicator that shows market entry points, then this is your indicator.
The indicator is not redrawn. Shows buy and sell points for any TF (time frame) and any currency pair. Settings are adjustable for all instruments. You can configure each parameter for any broker, for any account.
This is a PILLOW that is comfortable :)) Just check it out.....