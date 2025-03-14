PillowIndicator

If you need an indicator that shows market entry points, then this is your indicator. 

The indicator is not redrawn. Shows buy and sell points for any TF (time frame) and any currency pair. Settings are adjustable for all instruments. You can configure each parameter for any broker, for any account.

This is a PILLOW that is comfortable :)) Just check it out.....


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5 (4)
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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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BarInOut
Sergey Shevchenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the possible direction of the price movement up or down, depending on the appearance of the arrow on the chart. It does not redraw and does not disappear when the direction of movement changes. It works absolutely on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator is based on candlestick analysis for a certain period of time. An arrow indicating the possible direction of movement appears as soon as a signal has appeared. The larger the arrow on the chart, the stronger the s
YaY
Sergey Shevchenko
Experts
Revolutionary Forex Trading Advisor We present to you the latest Forex trading advisor that will revolutionize your understanding of the possibilities of automated trading! This unique tool is developed using the most advanced technologies and years of professional traders' experience. Key Features of Our Advisor: High Profitability : Our advisor can generate significant profits even in the most challenging market conditions. With innovative algorithms and advanced trading strategies, your capit
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