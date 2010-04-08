HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels MT5

WHAT IS HTF CANDLES PRO?

HTF Candles Pro is an advanced Multi-Timeframe indicator that constructs custom higher-timeframe candles directly from H1 bars, combining this visualization with a complete system of internal Fibonacci levels and projections. Unlike other HTF indicators that only display standard MetaTrader timeframes, this indicator allows you to create completely customized timeframes (24H, 48H, 72H, 96H, etc.) by aggregating 1-hour bars.

KEY FEATURES

1. CUSTOM CANDLE CONSTRUCTION

  • Custom Timeframes: Create any hour-based timeframe (24H, 48H, 72H, etc.)

  • Construction from H1: Aggregates 1-hour bars to form higher-timeframe candles

  • Configurable Quantity: Displays from 1 to 20 HTF candles simultaneously

  • Automatic Update: Candles update in real-time with no repainting

  • No Limitations: Not restricted to MT5's standard timeframes

2. INTEGRATED FIBONACCI SYSTEM

The indicator includes a complete automatic Fibonacci analysis system:

  • Internal Levels (Retracements):

    • 0%: Candle base (Low)

    • 25%: First retracement level

    • 50%: Mid-level (equilibrium)

    • 75%: Second retracement level

    • 100%: Candle top (High)

    • 20% and 80%: Optional additional levels for fine analysis

  • Projection Levels:

    • Upper Projections: +1.0x, +1.618x (Golden Ratio), +2.0x

    • Lower Projections: -1.0x, -1.618x (Golden Ratio), -2.0x

  • Usage: Identify price targets and extension zones

3. COMPLETE COLOR CUSTOMIZATION

  • Bullish Candles: Customizable color for bullish candle bodies

  • Bearish Candles: Customizable color for bearish candle bodies

  • Candle Borders: Independent color for outlines

  • Wicks: Customizable color for upper and lower shadows

  • Transparent Body: Option to display only outlines

  • Labels and Levels: Customizable color for labels and Fibonacci lines

4. DIMENSION AND POSITION CONTROL

  • Candle Width: Configurable in bars of the current timeframe (e.g., 15 bars)

  • Separation Between Candles: Adjustable space between each HTF candle

  • Horizontal Position: Adjust where candles begin to draw (X Relative)

  • Label Position: Configurable offset for price labels

  • Text Size: Adjusts the size of numerical labels

5. ACTIVATION/DEACTIVATION BUTTON

  • Quick Toggle: Integrated button to show/hide the indicator with one click

  • Customizable Positioning: Place the button anywhere on the chart

  • Configurable Corner: 4 corner options (upper/lower, left/right)

  • Adjustable Dimensions: Customize the button's size

  • Visual Status: Changes color depending on whether it is active or inactive

MOST IMPORTANT INPUTS

GROUP INPUT Range/Value Description
Display Settings (Visualisation) X Relative (Horizontal Position) 1 - 1000+ bars Determines how many bars back from the current price the HTF candles start drawing.
Transparent Body true / false If active, only displays the candle outline without fill.
Label Color Color Selector Color of all texts and labels (Fibonacci levels, price tags).
Multi-Timeframe Candles (HTF Candle Settings) Show Candles true / false Activates or deactivates the display of HTF candles.
Custom Timeframe Hours 1 - 1000+ hours Defines how many hours each HTF candle has. UNIQUE FEATURE: Not limited to standard timeframes.
Number of Candles 1 - 20 candles How many HTF candles to show on the chart.
Candle Width Bars 5 - 50+ bars Width of each HTF candle measured in bars of the current timeframe.
Candle Separation Bars 0 - 20+ bars Space between consecutive HTF candles.
Bullish Body Color / Bearish Body Color Color Selector Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles.
Body Border Color Color Selector Color of the candle outline.
Wick Color Color Selector Color of the upper and lower shadows.
Level Display (Level Visualization) Label Left Offset Bars 10 - 100+ bars Distance from the last HTF candle to where the price labels appear.
Show Internal Levels true / false Activates all internal Fibonacci levels (0%-100%).
Show Projection Levels true / false Activates Fibonacci projections up and down.
Internal Multipliers (Internal Multipliers) 0% Multiplier Default: 0.0 Candle base (usually the Low). Customizable.
25% Multiplier Default: 0.25 First retracement level. Customizable.
50% Multiplier Default: 0.5 Mid-level, equilibrium point. Customizable.
75% Multiplier Default: 0.75 Second retracement level. Customizable.
100% Multiplier Default: 1.0 Candle top (usually the High). Customizable.
Additional Levels (Additional Levels) Show 20% Level / Show 80% Level true / false Activates additional levels for more detailed analysis.
20% Multiplier / 80% Multiplier Default: 0.2 / 0.8 Exact position of these optional levels. Customizable.
Projection Multipliers (Projection Multipliers) Upper Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Upward projections (bullish targets). Customizable.
Lower Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Downward projections (bearish targets). Customizable.
Toggle Button (Activation Button) Show OB Default (Show by Default) true / false Whether the indicator is visible when the chart loads.
Button X Position / Y Position 0 - 1000+ pixels Exact position of the button on the screen.
Button Corner CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER From which corner the X/Y coordinates are measured.
Button Width / Height 50 - 200 pixels Size of the toggle button.

USE CASES AND STRATEGIES

  1. SWING TRADING WITH HTF DAILY

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 24 (Daily); Number of Candles = 15; Show Internal Levels = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M15 or H1 looking for entries at the 50% or 75% levels of the daily candles.

  2. SMC/ICT MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 240 (10 days / approximate Weekly); Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Identify liquidity zones at the $\pm 1.618\text{x}$ projections.

  3. SCALPING WITH HTF BIAS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 4 (H4); Number of Candles = 8; Transparent Body = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M5 only in the direction of the current H4 candle color.

  4. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI FOR SWING HIGHS/LOWS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 168 (Weekly); Show Internal Levels = true; Show 20% and 80% = true

    • Strategy: Use the automatic levels as support/resistance zones.

  5. VOLATILITY AND RANGE ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Number of Candles = 20; Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Observe the size of the HTF candles to identify volatility expansion/contraction.

UNIQUE ADVANTAGES OF THE INDICATOR

  1. COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE TIMEFRAMES

    • Other Indicators: Only display M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

    • HTF Candles Pro: Creates 24H, 36H, 48H, 72H, 96H, 120H... any value!

  2. INTEGRATED AND AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI

    • Other Indicators: Only show HTF candles, you have to draw Fibonacci manually

    • HTF Candles Pro: Automatic Fibonacci on every candle with projections included

  3. CUSTOMIZABLE MULTIPLIERS

    • Other Indicators: Fixed Fibonacci levels

    • HTF Candles Pro: Define your own levels (0.236, 0.382, 0.618, 1.272, 2.618, etc.)

  4. NO REPAINT

    • ✅ All candles and levels are historical and do not change

    • ✅ What you see is what actually happened

    • ✅ Perfect for backtesting and reliable analysis

  5. PROFESSIONAL INTERFACE

    • ✅ Toggle button for clean charts when not needed

    • ✅ Total customization of colors and dimensions

    • ✅ Automatic labels with intelligent positioning

HOW TO USE THE INDICATOR

STEP 1: INSTALLATION

  • Purchase the indicator from MQL5 Market

  • Open MetaTrader 5

  • Go to Navigator → Market → My Products

  • Find "HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels"

  • Drag it onto the desired chart

STEP 2: INITIAL SETUP

  • Define your Custom Timeframe Hours (example: 24 for daily)

  • Adjust Number of Candles (recommended: 10-15)

  • Configure Candle Width Bars according to your current timeframe

  • Customize colors to your preference

  • Activate Show Internal Levels and Show Projection Levels

STEP 3: POSITION ADJUSTMENT

  • Use X Relative to move the candles left/right

  • Adjust Label Left Offset so that labels do not overlap

  • Position the Toggle Button where it is most comfortable

STEP 4: OPTIMIZATION

  • Adjust Candle Separation for optimal spacing

  • If candles look small, increase Candle Width Bars

  • Experiment with Transparent Body for different visualizations

  • Customize multipliers according to your Fibonacci strategy

STEP 5: USE IN TRADING

  • Identify the general trend with the HTF candles

  • Look for entries at Fibonacci levels (50%, 75%)

  • Use projections for Take Profit targets

  • Confirm with price action on your operating timeframe

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3450 or higher)

  • H1 Data: The indicator requires H1 bar history to be available

  • Activations: 5 licenses included per purchase

  • Compatible Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

  • Symbols: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Resources: Lightweight, does not consume significant CPU resources

This indicator is perfect for:

  • Swing Traders who trade on low timeframes but need HTF context

  • SMC/ICT Traders who require constant multi-timeframe analysis

  • Fibonacci Traders who seek automatic and precise levels

  • Scalpers who need directional bias from higher timeframes

  • Price Action Traders who combine HTF structure with LTF patterns

  • Technical Analysts who require flexibility in customized timeframes


Recommended products
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Trend Speaker
Shelly
Indicators
Trend Speaker   indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want to easily track and analyze market trends in real-time. It provides clear, reliable buy and sell signals on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to assess the market's current trend. With its user-friendly interface, the Trend Speaker ensures you never miss a potential trading opportunity, helping you make informed decisions and enhance your trading strategy. It displays Stop Loss and Take Profit with for all BUY a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Waves PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
For those who appreciate Richard Wyckoff approach for reading the markets, we at Minions Labs designed a tool derived - yes, derived, we put our own vision and sauce into this indicator - which we called Waves PRO . This indicator provides a ZigZag controlled by the market volatility (ATR) to build its legs, AND on each ZigZag leg, we present the vital data statistics about it. Simple and objective. This indicator is also derived from the great book called " The Secret Science of Price and Volum
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicators
A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on   volume   . Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration. Limitations: TradingView has a hard limi
Vwap RSJ
JETINVEST
4.8 (10)
Indicators
VWAP RSJ is an indicator that plots the Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly  VWAP Lines. Large institutional buyers and   mutual funds   use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible. Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it. This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it. Based on this information I developed this indicator that combines 4 types of VWAP Tim
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Displays the distribution of traded volume by price level, showing where institutional activity occurs. Unlike standard volume (over time), it reveals where volume actually concentrated. Key points: Horizontal bars = volume at each price Longer bar → higher volume Red zones = major support/resistance Main uses: Identify true support/resistance zones Locate POC (Point of Control) Define Value Area (70% of total volume) Use low-volume zones for stops and targets Color
FREE
True Weis Wave
Atila Goncalves Firmino
Indicators
A version based on David Waves' description in his book 'Trade About to Happen' of his adaptation of the Wyckoff wave chart. The indicator directionally accumulates volume, adding to each brick or candle close, with color indication for up and down. it can be used it with tick or real volume, it also changes color when the accumulated value of the previous wave is exceeded, being the trade signal. Yellow color is used for doji candlestick, it will continue with accumulation without zero the sum
WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Indicators
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicators
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Profile Map MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
5 (5)
Indicators
Market Profile helps the trader to identify the behavior if major market players and define zones of their interest. The key feature is the clear graphical display of the range of price action, in which 70% of the trades were performed. Understanding of the location of volume accumulation areas can help traders increase the probability of success. The tool can be used as an independent system as well as in combination with other indicators and trading systems. this indicator is designed to suit
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicators
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
PriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity   is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine   key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance c
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not place any trades and does not manage orders: it is a visual analysis tool , not an automated trading robot. What the indicator displays The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information : Market structure : key swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Structure breaks : Break of Struc
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review