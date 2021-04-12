Oscillation boundary
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The third indicator from the set for market analysis.
The first one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258
The second one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65347
The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period.
Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn.
All color settings, line types are customizable.
The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle.
You can use several indicators at the same time with different periods.