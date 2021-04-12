Oscillation boundary

The third indicator from the set for market analysis.

The first one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258

The second one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65347





The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period.

Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn.





All color settings, line types are customizable.





The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle.

You can use several indicators at the same time with different periods.