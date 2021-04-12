Oscillation boundary

The third indicator from the set for market analysis.

The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period.
Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn.

All color settings, line types are customizable.

The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle.
You can use several indicators at the same time with different periods.
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Mark Nosov
Indicators
The second indicator from the set for market analysis. The first one is here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258 The indicator draws a line by levels where the price reaches a aliquot of the value in the Step parameter. You can specify the spread of + - points from the required level. All color settings, line types are customizable. Example: Step - 500 Deviation - 20 If the symbol reaches the price for example 1.73500 + - 20, i.e. from 1.73480 to 1.73520, lines are being built. Th
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