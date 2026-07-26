Institutionnal VWAP

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VWAP Pro – Institutional VWAP Indicator

Professional MT5 Indicator

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Trade With Institutional Precision





VWAP Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), one of the most widely used institutional benchmarks in financial markets.





Used by banks, hedge funds and professional traders, VWAP helps identify the market's fair value while providing dynamic support and resistance levels throughout the trading session.





Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, VWAP Pro delivers accurate, real-time institutional reference levels directly on your charts.





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MAIN FEATURES

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✔ Accurate Institutional VWAP Calculation

✔ Daily VWAP

✔ Weekly VWAP

✔ Monthly VWAP

✔ Automatic Session Reset

✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance

✔ Mean Reversion Identification

✔ Trend Confirmation

✔ Price Premium & Discount Zones

✔ Real-Time Updates

✔ Non-Repainting Logic

✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible

✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading

✔ Lightweight & Fast

✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5





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PERFECT FOR

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• Institutional Traders

• Smart Money Traders

• ICT Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Volume Traders

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Futures Traders

• Crypto Traders





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WORKS ON

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• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• NASDAQ

• US30

• GER40

• SP500

• BTCUSD

• ETHUSD





...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.





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WHY VWAP?

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VWAP is considered one of the most important institutional reference prices used by professional market participants.





It represents the average traded price weighted by volume, allowing traders to determine whether price is trading at a premium or discount relative to fair value.





By automatically calculating and updating VWAP, VWAP Pro helps traders:





✔ Identify the institutional fair value

✔ Improve entry and exit timing

✔ Detect high-probability reversals

✔ Trade with trend confirmation

✔ Find dynamic support and resistance

✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities

✔ Reduce emotional decision-making





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BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE

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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.





✔ Optimized calculations

✔ Clean charts

✔ Professional visualization

✔ Fast execution

✔ Low CPU usage





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BEST COMBINED WITH

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• Order Blocks

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

• Market Structure

• Liquidity Sweeps

• BOS / CHOCH

• Volume Profile

• Support & Resistance

• Trend Analysis





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