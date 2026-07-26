Institutionnal VWAP

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                 VWAP Pro – Institutional VWAP Indicator
                      Professional MT5 Indicator
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Trade With Institutional Precision

VWAP Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), one of the most widely used institutional benchmarks in financial markets.

Used by banks, hedge funds and professional traders, VWAP helps identify the market's fair value while providing dynamic support and resistance levels throughout the trading session.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, VWAP Pro delivers accurate, real-time institutional reference levels directly on your charts.

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                         MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Accurate Institutional VWAP Calculation
✔ Daily VWAP
✔ Weekly VWAP
✔ Monthly VWAP
✔ Automatic Session Reset
✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance
✔ Mean Reversion Identification
✔ Trend Confirmation
✔ Price Premium & Discount Zones
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible
✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading
✔ Lightweight & Fast
✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

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                          PERFECT FOR
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• Institutional Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• ICT Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Volume Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Futures Traders
• Crypto Traders

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                          WORKS ON
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• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NASDAQ
• US30
• GER40
• SP500
• BTCUSD
• ETHUSD

...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.

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                         WHY VWAP?
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VWAP is considered one of the most important institutional reference prices used by professional market participants.

It represents the average traded price weighted by volume, allowing traders to determine whether price is trading at a premium or discount relative to fair value.

By automatically calculating and updating VWAP, VWAP Pro helps traders:

✔ Identify the institutional fair value
✔ Improve entry and exit timing
✔ Detect high-probability reversals
✔ Trade with trend confirmation
✔ Find dynamic support and resistance
✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities
✔ Reduce emotional decision-making

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                    BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE
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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.

✔ Optimized calculations
✔ Clean charts
✔ Professional visualization
✔ Fast execution
✔ Low CPU usage

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                     BEST COMBINED WITH
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• Order Blocks
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• Market Structure
• Liquidity Sweeps
• BOS / CHOCH
• Volume Profile
• Support & Resistance
• Trend Analysis

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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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Indicators
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A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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