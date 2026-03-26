Protectron

Protectron — Account Protection System

A utility that monitors account equity in real time and closes all open positions automatically when a defined upper or lower threshold is reached. Works alongside any Expert Advisor or manual trading strategy without interfering with their logic.

Overview

Protectron attaches to a chart and monitors total account equity continuously — including floating positions. When equity reaches a configured threshold in either direction, all open positions are closed immediately and pending orders are optionally removed. No manual intervention is required.

The utility operates passively alongside other Expert Advisors and manual trades. It is particularly useful for prop firm traders who need automatic enforcement of daily drawdown and target levels.

Calculation Methods

Both the upper and lower thresholds support five calculation modes: fixed equity level, dollar amount from initial deposit, percentage of deposit, percentage of current balance, or disabled. Either threshold can be turned off independently.

On-Chart Display

A real-time dashboard shows current equity, distance to each threshold, and current protection status. All indicators update on every tick.

Features

  • Auto or manual initial deposit detection
  • Optional deletion of pending orders on trigger
  • Alert notification on trigger
  • Single execution logic prevents duplicate actions
  • Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Documentation

Full parameter descriptions and configuration examples are available in the .

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