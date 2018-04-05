Inside Quant

You need to optimize before back test and use Last Month or Last Year Option in Tester.

This is part of this EA, which has more advanced aspects to it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87051

This Expert work towards a positive expectancy. It take positions in a hedging fashion buy and sell on both sides. A hedge account is needed in order for this EA to do as intended. The EA is based on taking both sides, the random nature of the market and the capability of one side being in a positive position and in sum being profitable. The compare count is how many positions you want open and the volume size is the volume in lots open.